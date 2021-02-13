Oxford University plans to test COVID-19 vaccine in kids for first time

For the first time, the University of Oxford is planning to extend the test of its COVID-19 vaccine in children and wants to assess the safety and immune responses of the drug in children and young adults.

Accordingly, the trial which was announced Saturday, seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, with up to 240 receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the remainder a control meningitis vaccine, Oxford University said.

Andrew Pollard, chief researcher on the Oxford vaccine trial, says that while most children don't get severely ill from COVID-19, "it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.''