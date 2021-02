Jailed ex-DU professor GN Saibaba, four others test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Naxal ideologue and former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who is serving a life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, and four others tested positive for COVID-19 at the Central Jail here. They are being taken to the hospital.

As per Anup Kumar Kumre, Jail Superintendent of the Central Jail, Saibaba is now being taken to the Nagpur government Medical college and hospital for an X-Ray and CT-scan. “Citing the pandemic-hit jail, he had sought bail last year. Arun Gawli and more inmates tested positive a couple of days ago,” Kumre added.

On May 22, the Bombay High Court had dismissed Saibaba’s parole application. In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra.

(With ANI inputs)