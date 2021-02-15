Day after collapsing on stage during public gathering, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for COVID-19

Rupani had collapsed on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara. He was then rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Later in the day, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had updated the media about Rupani's health saying that he is completely fine. Even Dr RK Patel, who is the Director of UN Mehta hospital, Ahmedabad on Sunday had said that the Chief Minister's all medical check-up reports are normal.

The voting for the municipal elections in Gujarat is slated to be held on February 21 while counting and announcement of results will take place on February 23.

(With inputs from ANI)