Covid vaccination drive: Over 7,000 get 2nd dose, 80 lakh vaccinated so far

New Delhi

Beneficiaries of the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation drive began receiving second dose with over 7,000 healthcare workers getting the jab on Saturday, 28 days after their first shot on the inaugural day.

The Union Health Ministry said the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against coronavirus in India surpassed 80 lakh on Saturday.

It said 80,52,454 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,69,215 sessions, according to the provisional report till Saturday 6 pm. These include 59,35,275 healthcare workers and 21,17,179 frontline workers.

"The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination started from today for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. The approval provided by DCGI accords a window of four to 6 weeks for the second dose. As many as 7,668 healthcare workers received the second dose of vaccine today,” it said.

On Saturday, 84,807 beneficiaries were inoculated till 6 pm, the 29th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination as per provisional data. As many as 4,434 sessions were organised on Saturday till 6 pm, the ministry said. 34 states and UTs conducted COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday. 12 states UTs have vaccinated over 70% of the registered heathcare workers. Total 34 people have so far been hospitalised after being administered vaccine. It comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations.

Of the cases of hospitalisation, 21 were discharged after treatment, while 11 died and two are under treatment, the health ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, no person has been hospitalised, it stated. “Total 27 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total vaccinations. Of these, 11 died in the hospital while 16 fatalities were recorded outside the hospital.

In the last 24 hours, 3 new deaths have been reported.

A 38-year-old person of Harda in MP died due to myocardial infarction 9 days after vaccination. Another is a 35-year-old resident of Panipat in Haryana who suffered from pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome and died 8 days after vaccination. A 58-year-old resident of Dausa in Rajasthan, who had received vaccine, collapsed on duty and was brought dead to a hospital. Post-mortem details of all are awaited.

Virus Tidbits

-- Over one-third of UP’s active cases in just 5 of its 75 districts

-- 47 of Bengaluru nursing college test positive, most are from Kerala

-- Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from February 18