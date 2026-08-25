FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Xi Jinping Likely To Visit India, US Sanctions 4 India-Based Firms'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Xi Jinping Likely To Visit India For BRICS Summit Next Month With 400-Strong Delegation

China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing attaches great importance to BRICS cooperation and supports India, the current chair, in successfully hosting the summit, but added that it had no information to share about Xi's visit. (Read more...)

Chinese President Xi Jinping | Agency

2. US Sanctions 4 India-Based Firms Over Iran Oil Trade Under ‘Operation Economic Outcast’

The US has sanctioned four India-based companies and several Indian nationals over alleged involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade. The measures target firms accused of importing Iranian-origin products and supporting Tehran’s economy. Washington warned that its wider campaign could also affect financial institutions and entities globally. (Read more...)

US sanctions four India-based firms for Iran dealings | unsplash.com

3. Caught On Camera: 33-Year-Old Hairstylist Killed As Speeding Baleno Rams Scooty At Traffic Signal In Bengaluru

CCTV footage shows Naveen stopping his scooter at the red light before the car crashes into the vehicles, throwing him into the air. Officials said the 63-year-old driver was taken into custody after the crash. (Read more...)

🚨 Tragic Accident in #Bengaluru

A 33-year-old hair stylist, Naveen, was tragically killed on the spot after a car, allegedly being driven rashly, rammed into his gearless scooter at the Vignananagar signal on Kaggadasapura Main Road on Monday.



CCTV footage captured the horrific… pic.twitter.com/52WS6cHTwg — Citizen PulseX (@CitizenPulseX) August 25, 2026

4. Supreme Court Flags Private Access To EPFO, ITR Data, Asks Centre To Strengthen Safeguards

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over private entities allegedly accessing sensitive EPFO and income tax data, including employment and financial records. While declining to entertain a PIL, the court termed private access to sovereign data “worrisome” and asked the Centre to develop safeguards to prevent potential misuse. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | File

5. India Approves Transfer Of DRDO Missile Technologies To Defence Industry In Major Boost To Manufacturing Sector: Why Is This A Big Deal?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the transfer of technology for all DRDO-developed conventional missile systems to Indian industries. The move will allow companies, including MSMEs, to manufacture systems after meeting required approvals. It aims to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing base, reduce import dependence and expand domestic production capabilities. (Read more...)

Representational image | File

6. Ajit Doval Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng In Beijing Ahead Of 25th India-China Boundary Talks

India’s NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of the 25th Round of Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China boundary question. The discussions focused on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and improving bilateral ties across economic, political and multilateral areas. (Read more...)

India's NSA Ajit Doval | Sourced

7. Who Is Professor Annapurni Subramaniam? India's First Woman Receives The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal For Advancing Indian Astronomy

Subramaniam is an accomplished astrophysicist and Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru. Her research focuses primarily on stellar astrophysics, with particular interest in star clusters, magnetic stars and the evolution of stars. Over the years, her work has contributed to strengthening India’s position in international astronomical research. (Read more...)

Who Is Professor Annapurni Subramaniam | X

8. 'Don't Be Scared, You're Captain': Sarfaraz Khan Taunts Dhananjaya De Silva In Viral Sledging Battle During IND Vs SL 2nd Test | VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan told Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, “Don't be scared. Play,” after the batter pulled away while facing Manav Suthar. De Silva had cited a distraction behind the bowler's arm. Sarfaraz, who was fielding as a substitute at close-in positions, also accused him of wasting time. Their stump-mic exchange subsequently went viral on social media. (Read more...)

9. Gandhari Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Turns Fierce Mother, Takes On A Dangerous Mission To Find Her Abducted Daughter

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gandhari is out, introducing her as Bani, a mother on a dangerous mission to find her abducted daughter. Set in the mysterious town of Joypurra, the Netflix action-thriller blends intense action with suspense and emotional drama. (Read more...)

10. Raksha Bandhan Shopping Gets An AI Makeover As Personalised Gifting Gains Popularity

Raksha Bandhan shopping in India is witnessing a shift as consumers increasingly use generative AI platforms for personalised gift recommendations. Studies show high adoption of AI for festive shopping decisions, while retailers see improved conversions through AI referrals. However, many brands still lag in optimising their visibility across AI-generated recommendations. (Read more...)