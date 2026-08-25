Xi Jinping Likely To Visit India For BRICS Summit Next Month With 400-Strong Delegation

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit New Delhi next month to attend the BRICS summit, bringing a delegation of around 400 officials, according to Reuters, citing Indian sources familiar with the preparations.

Xi expected in India

Xi is expected to travel to India on September 12-13, which would mark his first visit to the country in seven years. His proposed delegation would be more than twice the size of the Chinese contingent that accompanied him during his last India visit in 2019, when fewer than 200 officials travelled with him.

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One Indian source said Chinese officials were working on hotel arrangements and security protocols. However, Xi's travel plans and the possibility of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not yet been finalised.

Beijing backs BRICS summit

China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing attaches great importance to BRICS cooperation and supports India, the current chair, in successfully hosting the summit, but added that it had no information to share about Xi's visit.

Efforts to improve bilateral ties

The expected trip comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to improve ties following years of tensions over their disputed border. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on August 25, with discussions focusing on maintaining peace along the border and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Doval is also in Beijing for the 25th round of Special Representatives talks on the boundary dispute with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Relations strained after Galwan clash

India-China relations deteriorated sharply after the 2020 Galwan clash. The two sides began easing tensions after a disengagement agreement in October 2024, followed by renewed high-level diplomatic engagement.