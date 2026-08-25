'Don't Be Scared, You're Captain': Sarfaraz Khan Taunts Dhananjaya De Silva In Viral Sledging Battle During IND Vs SL 2nd Test | VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan has once again been his chirpy self on the field, keeping up a steady stream of chatter while stationed at short leg and silly point. The India batter has been involved in conversations with almost every Sri Lankan batter during the contest. The high point of it came when the substitute hit the mark against Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

Facing Manav Suthar, Silva had moved away from the stumps at the last moment citing a distraction from behind the bowler's arm. Sarfaraz was quick to seize on the moment and asked the SL skipper to not be 'scared'.

“Bro, nothing is there, bro. You look straight na - why you looking left and right side?” Sarfaraz continued, questioning why de Silva was looking towards the two boundary positions. “You are just wasting time, bro. Don't be scared. Play,” Sarfaraz said.

The exchange was caught on the stump mic and added plenty of colour to the Test. The video instantly made rounds on social media, with Sarfaraz's chirpy nature being one of the highlights.

Despite not being part of the playing XI, Sarfaraz ensured that he took to his role as a substitute with joy, making matters interesting. Fielding at short leg and silly point requires constant concentration, quick reflexes and plenty of involvement in the game.

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Sarfaraz Khan was on the field for Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injury. The Mumbai batter was a late call up to the Test side, coming in as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan. Khan did not get to play in the XI, but has made his presence felt with his chirpy behaviour near the b