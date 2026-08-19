‘Need To See Some Sixes’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Mind Games Work As Niroshan Dickwella Departs After IPL Promise | VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Mind Games Work As Niroshan Dickwella Departs After IPL Promise | X/kavish_tvk

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have not bowled a delivery but he could lay claims in his role in dismissing Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella on Day 5 of the IND vs SL 1st Test. Jaiswal and Dickwella were seen exchanging a few words before the Sri Lankan was caught behind off Prasidh Krishna.

Later stump mic audio revealed that the Indian opener had challenged the veteran to hit a few sixes. In a viral video, Jaiswal appeared to exchange a few words with the Sri Lankan. The audio and footage suggested that he may even have asked Dickwella to attempt the very stroke that eventually sent him back to the pavilion.

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Jaiswal was standing at square leg when he spoke to Dickwella. “Come on, we need to see some sixes from you!” Jaiswal told the Sri Lankan batter.

Dickwella then appeared to say, “If you take me to the IPL…” Jaiswal quickly replied, “Hit some sixes, then I will.” The very next ball, Dickwella was dismissed.

Prasidh Krishna bowled a delivery that was short and outside leg stump. Dickwella moved towards the leg side but failed to create enough room for his shot. He only managed a faint edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Interestingly, India's players appeared to go up to Jaiswal after the dismissal, rather than focusing solely on Prasidh, underlining the youngster’s apparent role in the build-up to the wicket. The Indian opener also had a sheepish grin as replays were shown on the giant screen at the stadium.

It was an important wicket as Dickwella had punished India in the first innings. The left-hander had put on a century stand with Sonal Dinusha in the first innings to save his side from follow on.