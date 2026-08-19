Ravindra Jadeja’s Wild Celebration Goes Viral After Dhananjaya Wicket In IND Vs SL 1st Test | VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja’s Wild Celebration Goes Viral After Dhananjaya Wicket | X/BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja breathed a sigh of relief as he drew first blood on Day 5 of the IND vs SL 1st Test. Sri Lankan stars Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha frustrated the Indian bowlers with a 95-run stand, threatening to take SL over the line or clinch a draw.

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Ravindra Jadeja’s celebration said it all after India finally broke Dhananjaya de Silva’s stubborn resistance. The senior spinner pumped himself up after getting the crucial wicket, with his teammates rushing in to share the moment. After a frustrating 95-run partnership, India had finally found the breakthrough they desperately needed.

The wicket was especially satisfying for Jadeja after an earlier moment of heartbreak. He had appeared to produce a brilliant delivery that sharply turned past Dhananjaya’s edge, only for the umpire to call him for overstepping and signal a no-ball.

This time, there was no such disappointment, and Jadeja’s pumped-up celebration reflected just how much the wicket meant to India. The video of him roaring in delight has since gone viral on social media.

Sri Lanka started the day needing 288 more runs to win with Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease. The two put on a fine partnership, making use of the soft ball and scoring runs. Jadeja's breakthrough was crucial and pulled India closer to victory, which is crucial in their race to stay alive in the WTC Finals race.