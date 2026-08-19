Rinku Singh's Hilarious Imitation Of Controversial Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Bowling Action Goes Viral | Video

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Rinku Singh provided a light-hearted moment during a practice session ahead of a UP T20 League match after he was seen imitating Pakistan bowler Usman Tariq’s bowling action. The Indian batter’s playful act caught the attention of those around him and quickly became a talking point among fans.

Rinku, known for his energetic personality, appeared to recreate Tariq’s distinctive bowling action during the practice session. The left-hander’s imitation added a fun touch to preparations as players went through their routines ahead of the upcoming UP T20 League fixture.

The moment also drew interest because of Tariq’s unique action, which has previously attracted attention in the cricketing world. Rinku’s attempt appeared to be made purely in a light-hearted spirit, showcasing the relaxed atmosphere around the team during training.

With the UP T20 League match approaching, Rinku will now turn his focus towards his batting responsibilities. The India star is expected to play an important role for his team, particularly in the middle order, where his ability to score quickly can prove crucial in the T20 format.

However, it was his hilarious imitation of Tariq that stole the spotlight during the practice session, giving fans another glimpse of Rinku’s playful side away from the intensity of competitive cricket.