Who Is Professor Annapurni Subramaniam? India's First Woman Receives The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal For Advancing Indian Astronomy

Who Is Professor Annapurni Subramaniam | X

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam has become the first Indian woman to receive the prestigious COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal. The director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, in recognition of her contributions to space research. The honour highlights her work in advancing India’s understanding of stars, galaxies and other astronomical phenomenon.

Annapurni Subramaniam receives COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, who is known for her work with AstroSat's Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT), and her leadership in advancing future astronomy missions, next-generation telescopes, and HDSR-related scientific programmes, has been honoured with Vikram Sarabhai Medal at the 46th COSPAR Scientific Assembly, which took place in Florence, Italy, from August 1 to 9, 2026. The event was attended by over 3,000 participants from 72 countries.

Who is Annapurni Subramaniam?

Subramaniam is an accomplished astrophysicist and Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru. Her research focuses primarily on stellar astrophysics, with particular interest in star clusters, magnetic stars and the evolution of stars. Over the years, her work has contributed to strengthening India’s position in international astronomical research.

About COSPAR

The COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal is awarded by the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) to scientists who have made outstanding contributions to space science and its applications. The medal is awarded jointly by ISRO and the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) every two years. It is named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme. The medal recognises scientific excellence and contributions that have an impact on the broader space research community and it also honours Dr Vikram Sarabhai who initiated space research and helped to develop nuclear power in India.

Research on stars and astronomy

Professor Subramaniam helped to understand the physical properties and evolution of stars.

Professor Subramaniam has been associated with several important astronomical research programmes and has worked extensively with observations obtained from major ground-based and space-based facilities. Her research has helped scientists better understand the physical properties and evolution of stars.

Beyond her research, Subramaniam has also played an important role in promoting astronomy and scientific education in India. As a senior scientist and institutional leader, she has supported research opportunities for young scientists and encouraged greater participation in astronomy.