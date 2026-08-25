Gandhari Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Turns Fierce Mother, Takes On A Dangerous Mission To Find Her Abducted Daughter

A mother's desperate search for her missing daughter takes a dangerous turn in Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu 's upcoming Netflix action-thriller. The trailer, released on Tuesday (August 25), introduces Taapsee as Bani, a determined mother who refuses to stop until she finds her abducted child.

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, the trailer takes viewers into a mysterious world where fear, silence and hidden secrets exist alongside the enigmatic Behrupiyas, who are an important part of the town's cultural identity. As the investigation progresses, Bani finds herself pulled deeper into a web of danger and unanswered questions.

Rather than waiting for the authorities, Bani decides to take matters into her own hands. Her search leads her through unexpected twists, hidden truths and dangerous situations, while she encounters people who could either help her or make her mission more difficult.

Gandhari marks one of Taapsee's physically demanding roles, combining hand-to-hand action with an emotionally driven story. Ishwak Singh plays Gokul, a father dealing with his daughter's disappearance, while Jatin Sarna essays Kabir, the officer investigating the case. Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam are also part of the cast.

Talking about Bani, Taapsee said, "What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in. Reuniting with Kanika as well as Netflix once again was incredibly special- over the years, we've built a creative partnership rooted in trust and a shared love for telling stories about complex, compelling women. Bringing this film to life with Devashish and such a talented ensemble cast made the experience all the more rewarding."

Director Devashish Makhija said, "What drew me to Gandhari was the cinematic potential to visually build a mysterious, layered world that hasn’t been seen before on screen. Yet, beneath all of the suspense, peril and action is a universal story of human choices, consequences, and the extraordinary lengths someone can go to for the one they love most."

Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari will premiere on Netflix on September 3.