Ajit Doval Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng In Beijing Ahead Of 25th India-China Boundary Talks

India’s National Security Advisor and Special Representative for the India-China boundary question, Ajit Doval, met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Tuesday, August 25, ahead of the 25th Round of Special Representatives’ Talks between the two countries.

The meeting focused on maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas and further strengthening bilateral relations across economic, political and multilateral domains, in line with the consensus reached by the leaders of India and China.

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25th Round Of Special Representatives’ Talks

Doval is co-chairing the 25th round of the Special Representatives’ talks with China’s Special Representative Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the Special Representatives’ mechanism remains the main channel for negotiations on the India-China boundary question. The two sides are also expected to exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Focus On Maintaining Border Stability

The latest talks come as both countries continue efforts to stabilise ties following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The 24th round, held in New Delhi in August 2025, resulted in a 10-point consensus. The two sides agreed to explore early-harvest proposals for boundary delimitation in appropriate sectors, establish a working group on border management, strengthen diplomatic and military communication, and continue efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border.

Efforts To Implement Previous Consensus

Earlier this month, India and China held the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs in New Delhi. The two sides discussed boundary delimitation, border management, mechanisms for communication and cross-border cooperation while agreeing to continue diplomatic and military communication.

The latest Special Representatives’ meeting is expected to build on these discussions and assess progress in implementing the understandings reached during previous rounds.

China Signals Push For Stable Relations

During his meeting with Doval, Han Zheng said China and India should view and manage their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, while strengthening strategic trust, expanding cooperation, managing differences and improving multilateral coordination.

Doval, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches importance to relations with China and expressed India’s willingness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle the boundary issue and promote further progress in bilateral ties.

The 25th round is part of the broader effort by New Delhi and Beijing to consolidate the gradual improvement in relations while keeping the sensitive boundary question under diplomatic management.