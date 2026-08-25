Caught On Camera: 33-Year-Old Hairstylist Killed As Speeding Baleno Rams Scooty At Traffic Signal In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A 33-year-old hairstylist was killed after a speeding Baleno car rammed into multiple vehicles while they were waiting at a traffic signal on Kaggadaspur Main Road on Monday at 10:00 am.
The crash was captured on CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Naveen. CCTV footage shows two to three cars and some two-wheelers waiting at a traffic signal. Naveen, wearing a white and green checkered shirt, can be seen on his scooty stopping at the red light.
Within seconds, the speeding black Baleno rammed into the vehicles, throwing him into the air and killing him on the spot. The video shows a huge crowd gathering at the accident site.
Reportedly, the victim was on his way to work when the accident took place. The 63-year-old Baleno driver has been taken into custody, officials said. A complaint was filed at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station. It was not reported if the driver was intoxicated or not.