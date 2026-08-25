Caught On Camera: 33-Year-Old Hairstylist Killed As Speeding Baleno Rams Scooty At Traffic Signal In Bengaluru

CCTV screengrab | X

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A 33-year-old hairstylist was killed after a speeding Baleno car rammed into multiple vehicles while they were waiting at a traffic signal on Kaggadaspur Main Road on Monday at 10:00 am.

The crash was captured on CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Naveen. CCTV footage shows two to three cars and some two-wheelers waiting at a traffic signal. Naveen, wearing a white and green checkered shirt, can be seen on his scooty stopping at the red light.

🚨 #Bengaluru

A 33-year-old hair stylist, Naveen, was tragically killed on the spot after a car, allegedly being driven rashly, rammed into his gearless scooter at the Vignananagar signal on Kaggadasapura Main Road on Monday.



CCTV footage captured the horrific… pic.twitter.com/52WS6cHTwg — Citizen PulseX (@CitizenPulseX) August 25, 2026

Within seconds, the speeding black Baleno rammed into the vehicles, throwing him into the air and killing him on the spot. The video shows a huge crowd gathering at the accident site.

Reportedly, the victim was on his way to work when the accident took place. The 63-year-old Baleno driver has been taken into custody, officials said. A complaint was filed at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station. It was not reported if the driver was intoxicated or not.