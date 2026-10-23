FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Tiger Shroff Firing Case Accused Allegedly Recce'd Celebrity Neighbourhoods To Jio IPO Crosses 1 Crore Applications'; Your Daily Evening Guide To Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Ritik Operated As Sleeper Cell, Allegedly Posed As Rapido Rider To Recce Celebrity Neighbourhoods In Mumbai, Say Report

Mumbai Police are probing whether Tiger Shroff firing accused Ritik Kurmi operated as a Lawrence Bishnoi gang sleeper cell member for over a year, said reports. Investigators suspect he posed as a delivery agent and Rapido rider to survey celebrity neighbourhoods and share videos with gang members. Kurmi remains in police custody until October 31. (Read more...)

Tiger Shroff Firing Case | File Pic

2. Jio Platforms IPO Creates History, Crosses 1 Crore Applications As Bidding Continues Till 7 PM

Jio Platforms IPO crosses 1 crore applications, reportedly setting a global record. Bidding remains open until 7 PM on October 23. (Read more...)

3. Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Accused’s Wife Alleges Senior Committee Officials Told Him To Make False Collapse Announcement

The wife of Babu Majumdar, arrested in connection with Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede that killed 19 devotees, alleged senior committee officials instructed him to make a false announcement about the pandal collapsing and later advised him to hide. Majumdar is the second accused linked to the announcements, taking total arrests to nine. (Read more...)

4. 'Isse Kehte Hai Ladki Patana': Delhi-Based Creator Amir Shokeen's Another Video Of Harassing Female Jewellery Store Staffer Surfaces

Earlier today, Shokeen was questioned by the North East Assistance Team at Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi. Following the questioning, police were expected to conduct his medical examination before producing him before the Tis Hazari Court. (Read more...)

5. Pakistan Refused To Accept Bodies Of Its Own Soldiers Killed In Kargil War, India Slams Pakistan At UN | Video

India criticised Pakistan at the UN over religious freedom and funeral rights, recalling Islamabad’s refusal to accept its soldiers’ bodies during the 1999 Kargil War. India also questioned a UN report on Kashmir and highlighted alleged rights violations against minorities in Pakistan. (Read more...)

6. Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert NOT Cancelled, Gets Permission After Security Review, Say Police Officials

Permission for Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on October 30 has been reconsidered and granted, Delhi Police officials said. The decision follows multiple meetings with the organisers, who presented detailed security plans. BookMyShow Live clarified that permission had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and assured compliance with safety. (Read more...)

7. IndusInd Bank Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Net Profit Surges To ₹1,242 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

IndusInd Bank reported a 51% increase in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, reaching ₹1,242 crore. The bank also announced the appointment of Priyanka Sinha as an Additional Director. (Read more...)

8. 'Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si': Abhishek Sharma's Punjabi Rhyme In Team Talk Leaves Gautam Gambhir In Splits | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma's team talk had head coach Gautam Gambhir in splits ahead of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I. The flashy opener motivated his team to play their best cricket and ended his speech with a Punjabi phrase, bring a smile out of the usually stoic Gambhir. The Men in Blue eventually went onto win the game in the final over in their highest ever run chase. (Read more...)

9. 'Scariest Thing I've Ever Done': Canadian High Diver Becomes First Woman To Dive-Off A Free-Standing Iceberg

Canadian high diver Molly Carlson, 28, has become the first woman to dive from a free-standing iceberg, plunging from around 15 metres into the freezing North Atlantic off Newfoundland. The historic backward dive followed four years of planning, specialised training and careful weather assessments. (Read more...)

10. Kim Kardashian Turns 46 In Stunning Open Robe Archival Couture From 1995; Kylie Jenner, Khloé And Kris Join

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 46th birthday on October 21 in true fashion icon style, stepping out in two striking archival couture ensembles from Paco Rabanne’s Fall 1995 collection. Kim began with a daring lime-green crystal-trimmed mesh minidress designed to resemble an open robe. Featuring a plunging neckline, a high slit and shimmering embellishments. (Read more...)