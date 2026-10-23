IndusInd Bank Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Net Profit Surges To ₹1,242 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

IndusInd Bank |

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on Friday announced its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, rose by 51% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,242 crore, compared to a normalised profit of ₹824 crore in the preceding quarter.

Key Financials

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹4,569 crore, an increase from ₹4,409 crore in Q2 FY26. Fee and other income also grew to ₹2,248 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹1,651 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Asset Quality Improves

The bank's asset quality showed improvement, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at 2.73% of gross advances as on September 30, 2026, down from 3.25% as on June 30, 2026. Net NPA also decreased to 0.83% of net advances from 0.95%.

Deposits and Advances

Deposits as on September 30, 2026, reached ₹4,28,832 crore, compared to ₹3,89,600 crore a year ago. Advances grew to ₹3,63,104 crore from ₹3,25,881 crore as on September 30, 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, net profit was ₹2,279 crore, significantly higher than ₹167 crore in the corresponding previous half year. Net Interest Income for the half year increased to ₹9,254 crore from ₹9,049 crore.

Board Appointment

The bank's board approved the appointment of Priyanka Sinha as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) for four consecutive years, effective from October 23, 2026, until October 22, 2030. This appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

Management Commentary

Rajiv Anand, MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, said Q2 results demonstrated strengthened growth, improved profitability, and encouraging asset quality trends. He noted increasing traction across retail businesses and an improved liability franchise.

Capital Adequacy

The Total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was 16.59% as on September 30, 2026, a slight decrease from 17.10% on September 30, 2025. Tier 1 CRAR stood at 15.55%.

Network Expansion

As of September 30, 2026, IndusInd Bank's distribution network included 3,139 branches/banking outlets and 2,773 onsite and offsite ATMs. The client base was approximately 42 million.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.