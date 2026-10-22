Paisalo Digital Consolidated Profit Rises 27% To ₹65.64 Crore In September Quarter

Paisalo Digital |

Mumbai: Paisalo Digital Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.64 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This marks a 27.35 per cent increase from the Rs 51.54 crore profit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's total consolidated revenue from operations for the September quarter stood at Rs 277.31 crore, rising by 23.70 per cent compared to Rs 224.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter also increased to Rs 277.31 crore, up from Rs 224.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Consolidated total expenses for the period were Rs 189.88 crore, an increase from Rs 155.01 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was Rs 0.72. This is up from Rs 0.57 in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.