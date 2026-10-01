Paisalo Digital Raises ₹294.9 Crore Via Public NCD Issue, Enhances Capital Strength

Paisalo Digital |

Mumbai: Paisalo Digital Limited secured approximately ₹294.9 crore through a public NCD issue, part of its ₹900 crore shelf programme. This was followed by a ₹124.47 crore listed, dual-rated, unsecured private placement NCD issuance in September 2026, the company announced on October 1, 2026.

Commercial Paper Issuance

The company also raised over ₹177 crore via Commercial Paper (CP) issuances during the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27). This included ₹20 crore raised in September 2026, diversifying its funding profile.

Debt Redemption

Paisalo Digital redeemed debt obligations totalling ₹94 crore of unlisted NCDs and ₹50 crore of listed secured NCDs. These redemptions were made on maturity during September 2026.

Promoter Shareholding Increase

Promoter group entities increased their shareholding by approximately 4.97% during H1 FY27. This includes open-market purchases made in September 2026 and acquisitions completed earlier in Q1 FY27.

Management Commentary

Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital Limited, said the first half of fiscal year 2026 was a significant period for the company. He noted that the fundraising transactions, FCCB conversion initiatives, debt redemptions, and continued promoter participation reflected the business model's resilience and stakeholder confidence. Agarwal added that these initiatives strengthen the balance sheet, diversify funding, and position the company for future growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.