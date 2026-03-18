Paisalo Digital Closes $15 Million Maiden ECB Deal To Strengthen Funding Base In March 2026

Paisalo Digital Limited has completed its first External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) transaction worth USD 15 million. |

New Delhi: Paisalo Digital is stepping into global debt markets for the first time, securing overseas funding as it looks to scale its lending operations and strengthen long-term financial stability.

Paisalo Digital has closed its maiden ECB transaction, raising USD 15 million from international markets. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s funding strategy, introducing a new avenue for capital raising beyond domestic sources. The move enhances its liability franchise by adding a stable, long-tenor funding source.

The ECB issuance is designed to broaden Paisalo’s funding base and optimize its overall cost of capital. By accessing international capital markets, the company is aiming to secure cost-effective financing while reducing reliance on traditional funding channels, thereby improving financial flexibility.

The proceeds from the transaction will be deployed to expand Paisalo’s lending portfolio, particularly in MSMEs, income-generation segments, and other priority sectors. The additional capital is expected to help deepen credit penetration in underserved markets while supporting the company’s growth trajectory.

Deputy Managing Director Santanu Agarwal indicated that the transaction reflects strong lender confidence in Paisalo’s underwriting discipline, asset quality, and technology-driven distribution model. He suggested that the funding will enable the company to scale sustainably while maintaining prudent risk management practices. Paisalo Digital’s first ECB issuance signals a strategic shift toward diversified, long-term funding as it continues to expand its footprint in inclusive lending.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s press release and regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.