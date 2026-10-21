Mahindra Finance Reports Strong Q2 Results, Consolidated PAT Up 60.89% To ₹910.73 Crore; Revenue Surges To ₹5,935.66 Crore

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 910.73 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 60.89 per cent increase compared to the Rs 566.07 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Performance

The company's total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,935.66 crore, an increase of 18.09 per cent from Rs 5,026.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Total income for the quarter also grew to Rs 5,962.10 crore, up from Rs 5,049.45 crore a year ago.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the reporting quarter were Rs 4,760.55 crore, compared to Rs 4,306.15 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This indicates a controlled rise in operational costs amidst revenue growth.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at Rs 6.54. This is an increase from the Rs 4.06 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the consolidated net profit after tax was Rs 1,838.21 crore, a 67.87 per cent increase from Rs 1,095.03 crore in the corresponding half year of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations for the half year reached Rs 11,653.57 crore, up from Rs 10,016.80 crore.

Merger Scheme Approval

The Board of Directors approved a scheme of merger by absorption of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited with Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited. The appointed date for the scheme is 1 April 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Asset Cover

The asset cover available for listed secured debt securities for the parent company as on 30 September 2026 was 1.06. For the subsidiary company in the housing finance business, it was 1.05.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.