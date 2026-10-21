 Aye Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 151% To Rs 86.72 Crore, Revenue From Operations Rises 18% To Rs 514.39 Crore
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HomeBusinessAye Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 151% To Rs 86.72 Crore, Revenue From Operations Rises 18% To Rs 514.39 Crore

Aye Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 151% To Rs 86.72 Crore, Revenue From Operations Rises 18% To Rs 514.39 Crore

NBFC Aye Finance reported a substantial increase in its net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Revenue from operations also saw significant growth. The company's board approved the unaudited financial results.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Aye Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 151% To Rs 86.72 Crore, Revenue From Operations Rises 18% To Rs 514.39 Crore
Aye Finance |

Mumbai: Aye Finance Limited today announced a 151.13 per cent rise in its standalone net profit after tax to ₹86.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹34.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 18.28 per cent to ₹514.39 crore, up from ₹434.89 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹527.12 crore, an increase of 18.39 per cent from ₹445.23 crore a year ago.

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Half-Yearly Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company's standalone net profit after tax increased by 147.56 per cent to ₹161.22 crore, compared to ₹65.12 crore in the previous year. Half-year revenue from operations was ₹991.76 crore, a rise of 18.02 per cent from ₹840.35 crore in the same period last year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹411.32 crore, an increase of 1.93 per cent from ₹403.54 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the half-year, total expenses rose by 3.39 per cent to ₹803.83 crore from ₹777.28 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹3.51, up from ₹1.80 in the corresponding period last year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹3.48 from ₹1.77.

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Asset and Liability Position

Total financial assets as of 30 September 2026 were ₹8,603.78 crore, while total financial liabilities stood at ₹5,978.77 crore. Total equity amounted to ₹2,694.61 crore.

RBI Compliance Note

The company noted a breach in the required financial covenant (PAR 90 + Write off)/Gross Loan Portfolio for ISIN INE501X07588. This has been disclosed by the management in its statement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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