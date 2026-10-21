Aye Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 151% To Rs 86.72 Crore, Revenue From Operations Rises 18% To Rs 514.39 Crore

Aye Finance |

Mumbai: Aye Finance Limited today announced a 151.13 per cent rise in its standalone net profit after tax to ₹86.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹34.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 18.28 per cent to ₹514.39 crore, up from ₹434.89 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹527.12 crore, an increase of 18.39 per cent from ₹445.23 crore a year ago.

Half-Yearly Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company's standalone net profit after tax increased by 147.56 per cent to ₹161.22 crore, compared to ₹65.12 crore in the previous year. Half-year revenue from operations was ₹991.76 crore, a rise of 18.02 per cent from ₹840.35 crore in the same period last year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹411.32 crore, an increase of 1.93 per cent from ₹403.54 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the half-year, total expenses rose by 3.39 per cent to ₹803.83 crore from ₹777.28 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹3.51, up from ₹1.80 in the corresponding period last year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹3.48 from ₹1.77.

Asset and Liability Position

Total financial assets as of 30 September 2026 were ₹8,603.78 crore, while total financial liabilities stood at ₹5,978.77 crore. Total equity amounted to ₹2,694.61 crore.

RBI Compliance Note

The company noted a breach in the required financial covenant (PAR 90 + Write off)/Gross Loan Portfolio for ISIN INE501X07588. This has been disclosed by the management in its statement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.