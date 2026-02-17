 Aye Finance Makes Muted Debut, Shares End Flat To Lower At ₹128-129 On Listing Day
Aye Finance shares listed flat at Rs 129 on NSE and BSE on February 16, 2026, against its IPO issue price of Rs 129, before closing marginally lower at Rs 128.80 (down 0.16 percent) on NSE and Rs 128.90 (down 0.08 percent) on BSE. The NBFC's market cap reached Rs 3,181 crore. High trading volume was seen amid a broad market rally, with the Sensex up 0.79 percent and the Nifty up 0.83 percent.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Aye Finance ended marginally lower on Monday, making a muted market debut against the issue price of Rs 129. The stock is listed at Rs 129 apiece on both the NSE and the BSE. During the session, it touched a high of Rs 133.80 and 132.75 apiece, respectively, on the exchanges. The scrip of the company finally ended at Rs 128.80, down 0.16 per cent on the NSE.

On the BSE, it settled at Rs 128.90, down 0.08 per cent. At the end of the session, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,181.05 crore on the BSE. In volume terms, 98.23 lakh equity shares of Aye Finance traded on the NSE, and 13.16 lakh shares on the BSE, during the day. Meanwhile, equity markets ended higher, with the 30-share BSE Sensex rising 650.39 points, or 0.79 per cent, to close at 83,277.15, while the NSE Nifty advanced 211.65 points, or 0.83 per cent, to settle at 25,682.75.

Last week, the initial public offering (IPO) of Aye Finance was fully subscribed. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share. The Rs 1,010-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised by the company to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base.

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks. As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three Union Territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.6 crore. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

