 BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters

BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters

Broker and exchange stocks fell up to 10 percent after RBI tightened lending norms for capital market participants. Banks cannot fund proprietary trading, and 100 percent collateral is now required. Experts say this may reduce liquidity and raise trading costs. The rules take effect from April 1.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Broker and exchange stocks fell up to 10 percent after RBI tightened lending norms. |

Mumbai: Shares of BSE and other capital market companies fell sharply on February 16 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened rules on bank lending to brokers and market intermediaries.

BSE and other stocks in the sector declined between 2 percent and 10 percent. At around 10:15 am, the Nifty Capital Markets index was down nearly 2 percent. Angel One fell about 4 percent, while Groww slipped 3.5 percent.

The fall came after the RBI issued revised lending norms on February 13.

What Has RBI Changed?

FPJ Shorts
Sex Matters: Navigating Lights, Porn, & Fading Desire In Marriage
Sex Matters: Navigating Lights, Porn, & Fading Desire In Marriage
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Next
JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Next
'Aaya Nahi Match Dekhne Yar': Elvish Yadav's Video Call With Rinku Singh Goes Viral After India Beats Pakistan In T20 World Cup- Watch VIDEO
'Aaya Nahi Match Dekhne Yar': Elvish Yadav's Video Call With Rinku Singh Goes Viral After India Beats Pakistan In T20 World Cup- Watch VIDEO
IGNOU Extends ODL Registration Deadline to Feb 28, 2026: Check Required Documents & Application Steps
IGNOU Extends ODL Registration Deadline to Feb 28, 2026: Check Required Documents & Application Steps

Under the amended rules, banks cannot give loans to brokers for buying securities on their own account, including for proprietary trading. Only limited market-making activities are allowed.

Brokers must now provide 100 percent collateral against loans used for proprietary trading. A large part of this collateral must be in cash form.

The circular clearly states that banks cannot finance brokers for proprietary trades or investments on their own books.

The new rules will come into effect from April 1.

Read Also
BSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth
article-image

Why Is This Important?

Proprietary trading means a company trades using its own money instead of clients’ funds. According to Jefferies, such trading accounts for nearly 50 percent of equity options premium turnover.

Jefferies said BSE could face up to a 10 percent impact on earnings due to lower proprietary trading activity.

Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities said the tighter rules will increase costs for brokers and reduce leverage and liquidity in the derivatives market. Proprietary desks contribute around 40 percent of futures and options turnover.

Industry participants said proprietary and arbitrage desks help maintain liquidity and reduce price gaps in markets. They play a key role in cash-futures and options trading.

Read Also
TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
article-image

Impact On Broking Firms

Analysts at JM Financial said Angel One may need to review its margin trading funding model. Groww may need to raise fresh funds from the market.

The new rules, along with the recent hike in transaction tax on equity derivatives, may reduce trading volumes. Regulators have been trying to cool the derivatives market after many retail investors faced losses.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risk. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser before making any decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters
BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters
Silver Crashes ₹8,200, Gold Slips ₹1,000 - Is This The Right Time To Buy?
Silver Crashes ₹8,200, Gold Slips ₹1,000 - Is This The Right Time To Buy?
Sensex, Nifty Flat Amid IT Selloff, Tech Stocks Drag On Weak Earnings & AI Fears
Sensex, Nifty Flat Amid IT Selloff, Tech Stocks Drag On Weak Earnings & AI Fears
'People Have Burnt Their Fingers Being Fence Sitters, They Are Now Using Every Correction To Come...
'People Have Burnt Their Fingers Being Fence Sitters, They Are Now Using Every Correction To Come...
Signature Global To Launch Branded Luxury Housing In Gurugram With ₹5,000 Crore Revenue Potential
Signature Global To Launch Branded Luxury Housing In Gurugram With ₹5,000 Crore Revenue Potential