 TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears

TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears

TCS shares have fallen 44 percent from peak levels, hitting a five-year low amid fears that AI could disrupt IT services work. While investors remain worried, some brokerages see value buying opportunities. Future movement will depend on AI impact and global tech spending recovery.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
TCS share prices have fallen 44 percent from peak levels, hitting a five-year low amid fears that AI could disrupt IT services work. |

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares have fallen sharply and are now down about 44 percent from their peak of Rs 4,592 in August 2024. The stock hit around Rs 2,585, which is its lowest level in more than five years. The last time TCS closed near this level was in September 2020.

Because of this fall, TCS market value dropped to nearly Rs 9.60 lakh crore, also a multi-year low. The decline has changed the ranking of India’s biggest companies. Recently, State Bank of India (SBI) moved ahead of TCS to become the country’s fourth-largest listed company by market value.

AI Fear Triggers Selling

The latest fall happened as global investors became worried about Artificial Intelligence replacing some IT service work. Selling pressure increased after Infosys and Wipro ADRs fell sharply in the US market.

FPJ Shorts
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film
Paathirathri On OTT: Everything You Need To Know About Soubin Shahir & Naya Nair's Latest Suspense Thriller Film
'He's Just A Slogger': Mohammad Amir's Insulting Remark About Abhishek Sharma Sparks Fury Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash; Video
'He's Just A Slogger': Mohammad Amir's Insulting Remark About Abhishek Sharma Sparks Fury Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash; Video
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority

Investor fear increased after US AI startup Anthropic launched a new AI tool for corporate legal teams. The tool can help automate contract review, compliance checks, legal document preparation and other routine legal tasks.

Read Also
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant...
article-image

Many investors worry that if AI can do such work faster and cheaper, companies may reduce spending on traditional IT services. This has created fear that profits and growth of IT services companies may slow down in the future.

Is AI a Real Threat to IT Services?

Some experts believe AI can change how IT companies work. Sectors like customer support, data processing and legal tech — once seen safe — now look exposed to automation.

But not everyone is negative. Some analysts say IT companies will still be needed to manage, run and maintain enterprise technology systems.

Read Also
SpiceJet Plunges Into ₹269 Crore Loss In Q3 FY26 Amid Rising Costs & One-Time Expenses
article-image

Brokerages See Opportunity

Global brokerage JPMorgan believes the sharp fall has created value buying chances. The firm says IT companies are still the “plumbers of the tech world”, meaning businesses still need them to run technology smoothly.

Dividend yields of major IT firms have reached levels last seen during major crises like the Global Financial Crisis and Covid-19 period.

JPMorgan suggests buying large IT companies like TCS and Infosys at current levels. It believes downside risk may now be limited, while any recovery in tech spending could push stocks higher.

What Investors Should Watch?

The next trigger will likely be global tech spending trends, AI adoption speed and corporate earnings. For now, markets remain nervous, but some experts believe panic selling may be overdone.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check...
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check...
TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
Lupin Q3 Profit Rises 37% YoY To ₹1,181 Crore, Revenue Grows 24% To ₹7,168 Crore
Lupin Q3 Profit Rises 37% YoY To ₹1,181 Crore, Revenue Grows 24% To ₹7,168 Crore
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction