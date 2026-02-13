Nissan Gravite Launch: Factory-fitted Dashcam To Rear AC Vents, Top Features Of India's All-New 7-Seater Revealed

Nissan Gravite | Nissan

New Delhi: As the February 17 launch date looms, the Nissan Gravite is emerging as much more than just a rebadged Renault Triber. While they share a DNA of practicality, Nissan has packed the Gravite with a suite of premium features and modern tech aimed at redefining the 'budget' in the budget-MPV segment. From a digital-first cabin to a focus on passenger safety, here is a look at the standout features of the upcoming seven-seater.

Modular & Modern Cabin

The Gravite’s greatest asset is its flexible seating architecture. Following the 5+2 configuration, the third-row seats are not just foldable but completely removable, allowing the vehicle to transform from a family hauler into a cargo van with over 600 litres of space in seconds. The second row further enhances comfort with a slide and recline function, ensuring that legroom can be balanced between all three rows.

Inside, the environment is dominated by a dual-tone black and white theme, which creates a sense of airiness. Taking centre stage on the dashboard is an 8-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is paired with a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster that provides the driver with clear, customizable data at a glance.

Tech & Convenience Highlights

Nissan has leaned into high-value convenience features to differentiate the Gravite from its competition. Key additions include:

- Segment-First Dashcam: Teasers have confirmed a factory-fitted dashcam, a rare feature in this segment that adds a layer of security and convenience for owners.

- Cooling For All: Beyond the standard front vents, the Gravite features dedicated rear AC vents with a roof-mounted blower, ensuring even the third-row passengers remain comfortable in the Indian summer.

- Premium Touches: The steering wheel is borrowed from the popular Magnite, featuring gloss black inserts and leatherette wrapping. Other amenities include a wireless phone charger, a cooled glovebox and push-button start.

Safety As A Priority

In a move to align with modern safety standards, Nissan is expected to offer six airbags as standard on higher trims. The safety suite is further bolstered by Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a 360-degree surround-view camera, a feature typically reserved for more expensive SUVs. These additions make the Gravite one of the safest options in the sub-Rs 10 lakh price bracket.