Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details

Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV Likely To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details |

New Delhi: As the February 17 launch date for the Nissan Gravite approaches, the automaker has shifted focus from performance and pricing to the aesthetic appeal of its new seven-seater. In a series of recent teasers, Nissan India revealed a sophisticated five-colour palette designed to give the Gravite a premium, modern identity that stands apart from its segment rivals.

The standout addition to the lineup is a signature Teal shade, which serves as the hero colour for Gravite's marketing campaign. This vibrant, forest-inspired green-blue hue is a strategic departure from the more traditional colours typically found in the budget MPV segment. By leading with Teal, Nissan aims to attract a younger, lifestyle-oriented demographic that seeks a vehicle with a distinct personality on the road.

Nissan Gravite Teal |

Complementing the bold Teal are four classic options designed for timeless appeal and high resale value. These include:

- Pearl White: A crisp, high-gloss finish that remains the top choice for Indian climates due to its heat-reflective properties.

Nissan Gravite Pearl White |

- Onyx Black: A sleek, deep black that accentuates the Gravite's chrome-heavy V-Motion grille and rugged silver bumper accents.

Nissan Gravite Onyx Black |

- Blade Silver: A practical, metallic option known for hiding dust and minor blemishes, perfect for daily urban commuting.

Nissan Gravite Blade Silver |

- Gunmetal Grey: A sophisticated, neutral tone that sits between black and silver, offering an understated yet premium look.

Nissan Gravite Gunmetal Grey |

While the current teasers showcase these colours in a sleek single-tone finish, reports citing industry insiders suggest that the top-tier Tekna Plus variants may eventually introduce dual-tone options, likely featuring a contrasting black roof, to further enhance the MPV's SUV-like silhouette. This would follow the design language seen in the Nissan Magnite, which successfully used dual-tone schemes to create a more upmarket feel.

Inside, the colour story continues with a dual-tone black-and-beige or black-and-white cabin layout, depending on the variant. Higher trims are expected to feature premium upholstery with colour-coded stitching that mirrors the exterior's modern vibe. By offering a mix of bold lifestyle colours and safe corporate shades, Nissan is ensuring the Gravite has the visual versatility to match its modular interior.