 Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details

Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details

Nissan India unveiled a five-colour palette for its upcoming seven-seater Gravite ahead of its February 17 launch. The lineup includes a signature Teal shade, along with Pearl White, Onyx Black, Blade Silver and Gunmetal Grey. Top variants may get dual-tone options, while interiors feature premium dual-tone cabin themes.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV Likely To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details |

New Delhi: As the February 17 launch date for the Nissan Gravite approaches, the automaker has shifted focus from performance and pricing to the aesthetic appeal of its new seven-seater. In a series of recent teasers, Nissan India revealed a sophisticated five-colour palette designed to give the Gravite a premium, modern identity that stands apart from its segment rivals.

The standout addition to the lineup is a signature Teal shade, which serves as the hero colour for Gravite's marketing campaign. This vibrant, forest-inspired green-blue hue is a strategic departure from the more traditional colours typically found in the budget MPV segment. By leading with Teal, Nissan aims to attract a younger, lifestyle-oriented demographic that seeks a vehicle with a distinct personality on the road.

Nissan Gravite Teal

Nissan Gravite Teal |

Complementing the bold Teal are four classic options designed for timeless appeal and high resale value. These include:

- Pearl White: A crisp, high-gloss finish that remains the top choice for Indian climates due to its heat-reflective properties.

FPJ Shorts
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Wait...Jaya Bachchan Smiled?': Nostalgic AI Video Of Sholay Actors Taking Selfie With Younger Selves Goes Viral - Watch
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
'Shubhonandan Tarique-Bhai': CM Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Landmark Win, Wishes 'Cordial Ties' With Dhaka As BNP Secures Two-Thirds Majority
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulating Tarique Rahman On Party's Decisive Win
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Pearl White

Nissan Gravite Pearl White |

- Onyx Black: A sleek, deep black that accentuates the Gravite's chrome-heavy V-Motion grille and rugged silver bumper accents.

Nissan Gravite Onyx Black

Nissan Gravite Onyx Black |

- Blade Silver: A practical, metallic option known for hiding dust and minor blemishes, perfect for daily urban commuting.

Nissan Gravite Blade Silver

Nissan Gravite Blade Silver |

- Gunmetal Grey: A sophisticated, neutral tone that sits between black and silver, offering an understated yet premium look.

Nissan Gravite Gunmetal Grey

Nissan Gravite Gunmetal Grey |

While the current teasers showcase these colours in a sleek single-tone finish, reports citing industry insiders suggest that the top-tier Tekna Plus variants may eventually introduce dual-tone options, likely featuring a contrasting black roof, to further enhance the MPV's SUV-like silhouette. This would follow the design language seen in the Nissan Magnite, which successfully used dual-tone schemes to create a more upmarket feel.

Inside, the colour story continues with a dual-tone black-and-beige or black-and-white cabin layout, depending on the variant. Higher trims are expected to feature premium upholstery with colour-coded stitching that mirrors the exterior's modern vibe. By offering a mix of bold lifestyle colours and safe corporate shades, Nissan is ensuring the Gravite has the visual versatility to match its modular interior.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check...
Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed! All-New 7-Seater MPV To Be Launched In 5 Exciting Colours; Check...
TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
TCS Share Prices Fall 44% From Peak, Hits 5-Year Low Amid AI Fears
Lupin Q3 Profit Rises 37% YoY To ₹1,181 Crore, Revenue Grows 24% To ₹7,168 Crore
Lupin Q3 Profit Rises 37% YoY To ₹1,181 Crore, Revenue Grows 24% To ₹7,168 Crore
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
Economic Storm Awaits Bangladesh’s New PM: GDP Slowdown, Forex Stress, Debt Burden, Ratings...
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction