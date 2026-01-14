 TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?

TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares fell 1.80 percent to Rs 3,209.20 on January 14, dropping Rs 58.80 from the previous close. The stock opened at Rs 3,260 but steadily declined through the morning session, raising investor concerns despite the company’s large market cap and consistent dividend payout.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Mumbai: TCS, India’s biggest IT services company, surprised investors with a sharp drop in its stock price during early trade on January 14. The fall came despite a stable opening and no major company announcements.

Shares fall by Rs 58

TCS opened at Rs 3,260, matching Friday’s close. But within the first two hours, the stock slid to Rs 3,209.20-a drop of Rs 58.80 or 1.80 percent. It touched a low of Rs 3,202.10 by 11:03 AM, marking one of the biggest early declines among large-cap IT stocks today.

Over Rs 20,000 crore erased

FPJ Shorts
India's Economy Set For 7.5% Growth In FY26: Grant Thornton Bharat
India's Economy Set For 7.5% Growth In FY26: Grant Thornton Bharat
Australian Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy Makes 'Choking' Gesture After Defeating Sebastian Ofner In A Dramatic Tie-Breaker; Video
Australian Open 2026: Nishesh Basavareddy Makes 'Choking' Gesture After Defeating Sebastian Ofner In A Dramatic Tie-Breaker; Video
Will Iran's Islamic Regime Survive The Protests? Key Fault Lines & Power Centres Explained
Will Iran's Islamic Regime Survive The Protests? Key Fault Lines & Power Centres Explained
Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191

With the stock drop, TCS’s market capitalization fell to Rs 11.61 lakh crore. In just a couple of hours, the company lost more than Rs 20,000 crore in value. This drop comes even though TCS remains close to its 52-week high of Rs 4,313.90.

Profit booking likely cause

Market experts believe the fall could be due to profit booking after a recent rally in IT stocks. Some investors might be locking in gains ahead of earnings season. There’s no official update from the company that directly explains today’s fall, they added.

Read Also
Puravankara Expands Bengaluru Footprint, New East Bengaluru Project With ₹1,000 Crore GDV
article-image

Eyes on earnings and trend

TCS investors will now look to the upcoming quarterly results for clarity. The company’s strong fundamentals, 1.93 percent dividend yield, and history of stable growth still make it a long-term favorite, but short-term pressure may continue if market mood stays cautious.

TCS’s morning fall left many surprised, especially with no news from the company. Investors are now watching closely to see if the stock stabilizes or continues to dip.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for general information only. It does not offer financial advice. Always consult a qualified advisor or do your own research before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Economy Set For 7.5% Growth In FY26: Grant Thornton Bharat
India's Economy Set For 7.5% Growth In FY26: Grant Thornton Bharat
Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant...
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant...
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go...
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go...
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI