TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | File Image

Mumbai: TCS, India’s biggest IT services company, surprised investors with a sharp drop in its stock price during early trade on January 14. The fall came despite a stable opening and no major company announcements.

Shares fall by Rs 58

TCS opened at Rs 3,260, matching Friday’s close. But within the first two hours, the stock slid to Rs 3,209.20-a drop of Rs 58.80 or 1.80 percent. It touched a low of Rs 3,202.10 by 11:03 AM, marking one of the biggest early declines among large-cap IT stocks today.

Over Rs 20,000 crore erased

With the stock drop, TCS’s market capitalization fell to Rs 11.61 lakh crore. In just a couple of hours, the company lost more than Rs 20,000 crore in value. This drop comes even though TCS remains close to its 52-week high of Rs 4,313.90.

Profit booking likely cause

Market experts believe the fall could be due to profit booking after a recent rally in IT stocks. Some investors might be locking in gains ahead of earnings season. There’s no official update from the company that directly explains today’s fall, they added.

Eyes on earnings and trend

TCS investors will now look to the upcoming quarterly results for clarity. The company’s strong fundamentals, 1.93 percent dividend yield, and history of stable growth still make it a long-term favorite, but short-term pressure may continue if market mood stays cautious.

TCS’s morning fall left many surprised, especially with no news from the company. Investors are now watching closely to see if the stock stabilizes or continues to dip.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for general information only. It does not offer financial advice. Always consult a qualified advisor or do your own research before making investment decisions.