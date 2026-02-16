 Torrent Power To Acquire Nabha Power From Larsen & Toubro For ₹6,889 Crore, Boosts Capacity To 6.4 GW
Torrent Power has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in Nabha Power Ltd from L&T Power Development for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore, subject to regulatory approvals. The 1,400 MW supercritical coal-fired plant in Punjab, commissioned in 2014, will raise Torrent’s operational capacity from 5 GW to 6.4 GW. Nabha Power reported Rs 4,866 crore revenue.

Monday, February 16, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Torrent Power on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with L&T Power Development to acquire 100 per cent of equity stake in Nabha Power for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore. Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T Power Development Ltd (L&TPDL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

In a statement, Torrent Power Ltd (Torrent) said it "has entered into a definitive agreement with L&TPDL to acquire 100 per cent of equity stake and convertible instruments in NPL for an enterprise value of Rs 6,889 crore." However, the transaction remains subject to necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the company said.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Torrent's operational capacity will increase from 5 GW to 6.4 GW. Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta said, "NPL will add a well-established operating asset to our portfolio supported by fully contracted cash flows and a strong operational track record. The acquisition will be value accretive from day one, delivering a meaningful uplift in the overall revenues and profitability."

L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said, "The divestment of NPL aligns with L&T's strategic objective of unlocking value to strengthen our robust core businesses. This move positions us to create long-term value for all our stakeholders -- business partners, shareholders and employees." Commissioned in 2014, NPL owns and operates a 1,400 MW (2x700 MW) supercritical coal-fired thermal power plant at Rajpura in Patiala district, Punjab, under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Further, the plant has long-term fuel supply agreement with SECL and NCL for 2.775 million tonne and 2.464 million tonne, respectively, along with mechanisms for alternate coal procurement to address any supply shortfall. The supercritical power asset reported a revenue of Rs 4,866 crore and adjusted EBITDA of Rs 1,153 crore in FY25 and plant availability factor of 95.36 per cent. Torrent Power, the Rs 29,165-crore integrated power utility of about Rs 45,000-crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain -- generation, transmission, and distribution.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

