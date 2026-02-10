 BSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth

BSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth

BSE share prices rose nearly 7 percent to a 52-week high after Q3 profit nearly tripled to Rs 602 crore. Revenue hit a record Rs 1,334 crore, supported by strong derivatives trading, listings and mutual fund activity. The company reported its 11th straight record quarter, showing strong business momentum and investor confidence.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
BSE stock hits fresh 52-week high. |

Mumbai: Shares of BSE Ltd jumped nearly 7 percent on February 10 after the company announced strong Q3 earnings. The stock rose 6.81 percent to Rs 3,188.40, touching its 52-week high during morning trade.

After this sharp rise, BSE’s total market value increased by about Rs 8,292 crore. The company’s market capitalisation reached around Rs 1.30 lakh crore. The rally shows strong investor confidence after the earnings announcement.

At the same time, the broader market also remained positive. The NSE Nifty index rose 100 points, or about 0.39 percent, showing overall market strength.

Read Also
SBI Share Price Jumps 6% Post Q3 Results, Biggest Single-Day Gain Since June 2024 Makes It Nifty Top...
article-image

Profit nearly triples in Q3

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Shooting' Video
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Of Left Leaders Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Shooting' Video
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
US: Maryland High School Shooting Leaves One Student Wounded; No Ongoing Threat, Police Say
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
'Either Mr Naravane Is Lying, Or It Is Penguin': Rahul Gandhi Questions Publisher’s Claim Over Alleged Leak Of Ex-Indian Army Chief’s Unpublished Memoir
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here
SLAT 2026: SLS Nagpur First Merit List Out; Check Direct Link Here

BSE reported consolidated profit of Rs 602 crore for the December 2025 quarter. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of Rs 220 crore. This means profit has nearly tripled year-on-year.

The strong performance came mainly from higher trading activity and more business across segments. BSE said growth was driven by equity derivatives trading, new company listings and higher mutual fund transaction volumes.

Revenue hits all-time high

The exchange reported total revenue of Rs 1,334 crore in Q3. This is 61 percent higher than Rs 829 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company also said this is its 11th consecutive quarter of record performance. This shows steady business growth and strong demand across its trading and transaction platforms.

Read Also
Shadowfax Lists At 9% Discount, Shares Open ₹112-113 Vs ₹124 IPO Price On BSE/NSE
article-image

What is driving the growth

Rise in derivatives trading: More investors are trading futures and options, which generates higher transaction income.

Strong listing pipeline: More companies are choosing to list on exchanges, helping increase listing fees and activity.

Mutual fund transaction growth: Retail participation in mutual funds continues to increase, helping exchange transaction volumes.

Outlook for BSE

Market experts believe exchange stocks may stay strong if trading volumes remain high. Growth in retail investors, derivatives trading and capital market activity could support future earnings. However, stock prices may remain volatile based on overall market conditions.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold ETFs Surge 50% To ₹24,040 Crore Inflows In January, Outpace Entire Equity MF Segment: AMFI
Gold ETFs Surge 50% To ₹24,040 Crore Inflows In January, Outpace Entire Equity MF Segment: AMFI
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Profit Plunges 19.6% To ₹40.3 Crore On ₹22 Crore Labour Code Hit
Happiest Minds Technologies Q3 Profit Plunges 19.6% To ₹40.3 Crore On ₹22 Crore Labour Code Hit
BSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth
BSE Share Prices Jump Over 7%, Q3 Profit Surges Nearly 3X To ₹602 Crore On Strong Trading Growth
Silver Slips 2%, Down ₹1.68 lakh From Peak — What Next For Prices?
Silver Slips 2%, Down ₹1.68 lakh From Peak — What Next For Prices?
Gold, Silver Drop On MCX, Dollar Rally & Profit-Taking Trigger Sharp Dip
Gold, Silver Drop On MCX, Dollar Rally & Profit-Taking Trigger Sharp Dip