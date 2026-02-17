Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise AI For Telecom & Financial Services

Infosys shares gained 3 percent after announcing a strategic AI partnership with Anthropic. | IANS

Mumbai: Shares of Infosys Ltd rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, February 17, after the company announced a strategic partnership with US-based AI firm Anthropic. The two companies will work together to build and deliver advanced artificial intelligence solutions for large enterprises.

Focus on Telecom First

The partnership will begin with the telecom sector. The companies plan to set up a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence. This centre will design and deploy AI agents specially built for telecom companies.

Over time, the collaboration will expand to other sectors such as financial services, manufacturing and software development.

Combining Claude and Infosys Topaz

The partnership will combine Anthropic’s Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI platform. This combined technology stack aims to help companies automate complex tasks, improve software development speed and adopt AI safely.

The companies said special attention will be given to governance and compliance, especially for industries that operate under strict regulations.

Push Towards Agentic AI

A major focus area is 'agentic AI'. These are AI systems that can independently complete multi-step tasks. For example, they can handle insurance claims processing, generate and test code, or manage compliance tasks.

Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to build AI agents that can manage long and detailed processes instead of responding to just one command.

Helping Companies Modernise

The partnership will also help businesses upgrade old systems. By combining Infosys Topaz with Claude models, companies can modernise legacy technology faster and at lower cost.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the collaboration is a key step in advancing enterprise AI. He added that it will help businesses become more intelligent, resilient and responsible.

Anthropic CEO and Co-Founder Dario Amodei said moving AI from simple demos to real-world use in regulated industries needs deep industry knowledge. He noted that Infosys’ experience across telecom, finance and manufacturing makes it a strong partner.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risk. Investors should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.