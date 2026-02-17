 Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise AI For Telecom & Financial Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise AI For Telecom & Financial Services

Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise AI For Telecom & Financial Services

Infosys shares gained 3 percent after announcing a strategic AI partnership with Anthropic. The companies will combine Claude models with Infosys Topaz to build advanced AI solutions for telecom, financial services and manufacturing. The collaboration will focus on agentic AI, automation and modernising legacy systems.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Infosys shares gained 3 percent after announcing a strategic AI partnership with Anthropic. | IANS

Mumbai: Shares of Infosys Ltd rose nearly 3 percent on Tuesday, February 17, after the company announced a strategic partnership with US-based AI firm Anthropic. The two companies will work together to build and deliver advanced artificial intelligence solutions for large enterprises.

Focus on Telecom First

The partnership will begin with the telecom sector. The companies plan to set up a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence. This centre will design and deploy AI agents specially built for telecom companies.

Read Also
Top 10 Firms Lose Over ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Value; TCS, Infosys Lead Heavy Declines
article-image

Over time, the collaboration will expand to other sectors such as financial services, manufacturing and software development.

FPJ Shorts
Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026
Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed Occult Rituals While On The Run
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI
India Gives 33% More Data To ChatGPT Than US: Amitabh Kant Urges Building Indigenous AI via DPI

Combining Claude and Infosys Topaz

The partnership will combine Anthropic’s Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI platform. This combined technology stack aims to help companies automate complex tasks, improve software development speed and adopt AI safely.

The companies said special attention will be given to governance and compliance, especially for industries that operate under strict regulations.

Read Also
HCL Tech Shares Trade Flat, Stock Holds Near ₹1,670 As Investors Weigh Valuation & Dividends
article-image

Push Towards Agentic AI

A major focus area is 'agentic AI'. These are AI systems that can independently complete multi-step tasks. For example, they can handle insurance claims processing, generate and test code, or manage compliance tasks.

Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to build AI agents that can manage long and detailed processes instead of responding to just one command.

Helping Companies Modernise

The partnership will also help businesses upgrade old systems. By combining Infosys Topaz with Claude models, companies can modernise legacy technology faster and at lower cost.

Read Also
Indian Markets Open Lower On Metal Weakness & Nifty Expiry Volatility, Sensex Down 232 Points, Nifty...
article-image

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the collaboration is a key step in advancing enterprise AI. He added that it will help businesses become more intelligent, resilient and responsible.

Anthropic CEO and Co-Founder Dario Amodei said moving AI from simple demos to real-world use in regulated industries needs deep industry knowledge. He noted that Infosys’ experience across telecom, finance and manufacturing makes it a strong partner.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risk. Investors should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping...
Gold & Silver Prices Fall For The Second Straight Session Amid Mixed US Economic Data & Dipping...
Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise...
Infosys Share Price Jumps 3% After AI Deal With Anthropic, Partnership To Build Advanced Enterprise...
Modi-Macron To Inaugurate Tata-Airbus H125 Plant: 10 Reasons Why This Factory Is A Boost to...
Modi-Macron To Inaugurate Tata-Airbus H125 Plant: 10 Reasons Why This Factory Is A Boost to...
Vedanta Moves NCLT Against Adani’s JAL Plan, Calls Lenders Approval ‘Unfair’ & Seeks Fresh...
Vedanta Moves NCLT Against Adani’s JAL Plan, Calls Lenders Approval ‘Unfair’ & Seeks Fresh...
Indian Markets Open Lower On Metal Weakness & Nifty Expiry Volatility, Sensex Down 232 Points, Nifty...
Indian Markets Open Lower On Metal Weakness & Nifty Expiry Volatility, Sensex Down 232 Points, Nifty...