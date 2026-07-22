IndusInd Bank Reports Net Profit At ₹1,037.05 Crore In June Quarter

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,037.05 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking a steady performance. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹13,096.47 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated interest earned for the quarter increased to ₹11,309.94 crore, up from ₹11,005.42 crore in the preceding quarter. Other income also rose to ₹1,786.53 crore, compared to ₹1,713.66 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses, excluding provisions and contingencies, amounted to ₹10,323.02 crore for the June quarter. This included interest expended of ₹6,625.22 crore and operating expenses of ₹3,697.80 crore.

Asset Quality

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) were ₹11,095.35 crore as of 30 June 2026, or 3.43% of gross advances. Net NPA stood at ₹3,169.38 crore, or 1.00%, for the same period.

Capital Adequacy

IndusInd Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) was 17.48% as of 30 June 2026, with a CET 1 Ratio of 16.20%. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter were ₹7.63 (not annualised).

Fund Raising and Capital

The bank's board approved raising funds through debt securities for up to ₹20,000 crore on a private placement basis. This is subject to member and regulatory approvals. An additional ₹10,000 crore may be raised through equity instruments and/or convertible debt securities.

Annual General Meeting

The 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 27 August 2026, at 2:00 p.m. via video conference. The bank will send the notice of AGM and integrated annual report electronically to registered members.

Segmental Revenue

Retail banking contributed ₹8,162.23 crore to segment revenue, while treasury operations brought in ₹2,391.52 crore. Corporate and wholesale banking generated ₹3,227.72 crore in revenue for the quarter.

Other Highlights

IndusInd Bank allotted 26,660 shares during the quarter through the exercise of stock options by employees. The bank also transferred Investment Fluctuation Reserve of ₹868.24 crore to the Profit & Loss Account.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.