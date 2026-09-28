IndusInd Bank Launches New Banking Vertical For Global Capability Centres, Targeting India's Expanding GCC Ecosystem

IndusInd Bank Launches New Banking Vertical | Twitter

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank on September 28, 2026, announced the launch of a dedicated banking vertical for India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs). This new vertical aims to consolidate corporate and employee banking services under a single relationship model.

GCC Ecosystem Growth

India’s GCC ecosystem has grown by 32% since FY2021 and now includes 2,117 GCCs. This expansion highlights the sector's increasing banking needs.

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Core Capabilities

IndusInd Bank's GCC Banking vertical integrates five core capabilities: digital banking, employee banking, commercial card solutions, capital account and FEMA solutions, and foreign-currency accounts via its International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City.

Management Commentary

Niraj Shah, Country Head – Corporate Banking, IndusInd Bank, said that India’s GCC ecosystem has evolved beyond traditional shared-services, with centres taking on strategic functions like technology, engineering, and finance. Shah added that the Bank intends to support these needs with an integrated banking approach and specialist guidance tailored to India-specific requirements.

Service Principles

The GCC Banking proposition operates on three principles: Unified, providing a single relationship across corporate and employee banking needs; Digital-First, offering platforms integrated with GCC operations; and Responsive, ensuring senior-level access and India-focused specialist advice as banking requirements change.

Foreign Currency Access

The International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City will provide GCCs with access to foreign-currency account solutions, complementing the Bank’s broader suite of services.

Customer Base

As of June 30, 2026, IndusInd Bank served approximately 4.2 crore customers through 3,137 branches/banking outlets and 2,853 ATMs, reaching 1.60 lakh villages across India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.