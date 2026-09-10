Navi UPI Partners With IndusInd Bank, New Payment Switch To Boost Scale And Reliability

Navi UPI partners with IndusInd Bank to introduce a new payment switch. |

Mumbai: Navi UPI has partnered with IndusInd Bank to strengthen the technology infrastructure supporting its Unified Payments Interface operations, as digital payment volumes continue to expand across India.

The partnership combines IndusInd Bank’s banking capabilities with Navi’s technology expertise, with the companies aiming to build a stronger and more scalable foundation for Navi UPI.

New UPI Payment Switch

A key part of the partnership is the introduction of a new UPI payment switch, which will help process and route transactions between different participants in the UPI ecosystem.

The switch will be rolled out in phases across Android and iOS devices. It is expected to become available to all Navi UPI users over the coming days.

The additional switch will diversify Navi UPI’s existing technology stack while improving resilience and supporting higher transaction volumes as its payments business expands.

UPI has become part of everyday spending for millions of Indians, covering transactions ranging from small merchant payments and restaurant bills to utility payments and money transfers.

Focus On Reliable Payments

Rajiv Naresh, MD and CEO of Navi Limited, said strong technology, thoughtful product design and a deep understanding of customers remain important for delivering a good digital financial experience.

He said the partnership with IndusInd Bank adds another layer to Navi’s UPI capabilities and is expected to strengthen the foundation for a more reliable and seamless payment experience.

Ganesh Sankaran, Executive Director at IndusInd Bank, said the partnership represents an important milestone for both companies and reflects their shared focus on building resilient digital payment ecosystems.

He added that robust and scalable infrastructure is critical to delivering secure, reliable and frictionless digital payment experiences as transaction volumes increase.

Partnership Announced At GFF 2026

The partnership was formally announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, where representatives of Navi and IndusInd Bank marked the collaboration.

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The companies expect the new infrastructure to support Navi UPI’s future expansion while strengthening transaction processing capacity as adoption and usage of digital payments continue growing across the country.