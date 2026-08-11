Lightstorm Secures ₹2,500 Crore Debt Facility From IndusInd Bank, Launches 'AI Superhighway' Linking India With Singapore And Malaysia

Lightstorm announced a new AI Superhighway fibre network connecting India’s AI hubs with Singapore and Malaysia after securing a ₹2,500 crore debt facility led by IndusInd Bank | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 11, 2026: Digital infrastructure company Lightstorm on Tuesday said it has secured a Rs 2,500 crore debt facility led by IndusInd Bank, as it announced the launch of an 'AI superhighway', a utility-grade, deep-trenched, high-capacity fibre network connecting India's AI hubs with hyperscale centres in Singapore and Malaysia via the I-2SEA subsea cable system.

The development comes at a time when India is emerging as one of the world's most important AI compute markets. Lightstorm noted that hyperscalers are deploying data centres and graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters across the country at an accelerating pace, and emphasised that "infrastructure connecting that compute must match the ambition".

"As India emerges as one of the fastest-growing AI markets, Lightstorm today announced the launch of India's 'AI superhighway' — a utility-grade, deep-trenched, high-capacity fibre network spanning domestically across the southern corridor, connecting India's AI zones and extending internationally to Singapore and Malaysia via the I-2SEA subsea cable system," the company said in a release.

Rs 2,500 Crore Debt Facility

To support the next phase of growth, the company has secured a Rs 2,500 crore debt facility led by IndusInd Bank. The facility carries a 10-year tenor and is on a fully underwritten basis.

Extending beyond India's borders through the I-2SEA subsea cable system, the 'AI Superhighway' network creates a direct, high-capacity route linking Indian AI infrastructure to the hyperscale hubs of Singapore and Malaysia, it further said.

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SmartNet AI Fabric Platform

Lightstorm said its SmartNet AI Fabric provides purpose-built, low-jitter, loss-optimised transport across more than 30,000 km of terrestrial fibre, over 21,000 km of subsea fibre, and more than 100 connected data centres globally.

Delivered through its Polarin NaaS platform, Lightstorm enables enterprises, hyperscalers and AI infrastructure providers to provision and monitor global connectivity on demand, with visibility into network health and performance on a real-time basis.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)