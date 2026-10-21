Festive Credit Card Offers 2026, Check HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank And BOBCARD Discounts On Travel, Electronics, Fashion & Groceries

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and BOBCARD offer festive discounts on travel. |

Mumbai: With the festive shopping season underway, leading banks and credit card issuers have introduced discounts on electronics, travel bookings, fashion, groceries and food delivery. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and BOBCARD are offering benefits through partnerships with popular retail brands and online platforms.

However, customers must check eligibility, minimum spending requirements and offer validity before making purchases.

HDFC Bank Offers Savings Across Shopping Categories

HDFC Bank's Festive Treats 2026 campaign includes offers on electronics, fashion, travel, jewellery and home appliances.

Customers can access deals from Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, MakeMyTrip and Myntra.

The bank advertises potential cumulative savings of up to Rs 70,000 across available offers. However, this is not a guaranteed discount on a single transaction.

Eligible HDFC Bank credit cardholders can also receive a 10 per cent discount on select Instamart purchases, subject to conditions.

IndusInd Bank Offers Discounts On Travel And Electronics

IndusInd Bank has introduced October offers across MakeMyTrip, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Tata CLiQ, Zepto and Blinkit.

Eligible MakeMyTrip EMI bookings offer discounts of up to 35 per cent on flights, hotels and holiday packages.

At Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, eligible EMI purchases qualify for a 10 per cent discount capped at Rs 7,500 until October 31.

Fashion shoppers can receive 12 per cent off eligible Tata CLiQ Fashion EMI purchases, capped at Rs 1,500. Tata CLiQ Luxury offers a maximum discount of Rs 2,500.

Grocery Discounts On Zepto And Blinkit

IndusInd Bank customers can receive Rs 100 off eligible Zepto orders worth at least Rs 999.

Select electronics and appliance purchases also qualify for discounts, subject to transaction thresholds.

On Blinkit, eligible EMI purchases offer discounts ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000, depending on the order value.

BOBCARD Offers Savings On Food And Fashion

BOBCARD customers can receive a 10 percent discount, capped at Rs 100, on eligible Swiggy orders above Rs 499 using BOBCARD100.

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Instamart offers Rs 75 off eligible orders above Rs 999 using BOBCARD75. Both weekend offers run until December 27.

On Ajio, eligible purchases above Rs 3,000 qualify for a 10 per cent discount capped at Rs 1,000 until October 24.

Axis Bank Announces Over 100 Festive Offers

Axis Bank's Dil Se Open Celebrations 2026 campaign, launched with Visa, covers electronics, travel and lifestyle shopping.

Eligible Visa credit cardholders can access more than 100 offers, including discounts of up to 20 per cent.

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Participating brands include Samsung, Sony, LG, Air India, MakeMyTrip, vivo and OPPO.

What Should Credit Card Users Check?

Customers should verify offer expiry dates, eligible cards, minimum purchase amounts, discount caps and EMI requirements.

Some promotions require specific coupon codes or exclude certain products. Comparing the final payable amount, including EMI charges, can help shoppers assess actual savings.