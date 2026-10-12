Ujjain Cyber Fraud! Two Residents Lose ₹1.72 Lakh In Suspicious Link And Credit Card Scams | Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fraudsters used APK files and deceptive links to siphon off Rs 1.72 lakh from the bank accounts of two residents of Khajuria Rehwari and Nayapura Chandesari, located on Dewas Road. The victims approached the police with complaints.

Police have urged the public not to click on links received from unknown numbers or install APK files shared through WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

Victim Dharmendra (33), son of Omprakash Bagwan and a resident of Nayapura Chandesari on Dewas Road, told the police that he received a message on his mobile phone at 1.45 pm on Aug 14, claiming that his bank balance was insufficient.

The message contained a link directing him to fill in a form and warned of action if the requested information was not provided. Dharmendra clicked on the link, following which Rs 41,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

He subsequently lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal. Narwar police have registered a case of fraud in connection with the incident.

In another incident, Satish Parmar, a resident of Khajuria Rehwari village, was targeted by cyber fraudsters, who changed the mobile number linked to his credit card and withdrew Rs 1.31 lakh.

Parmar discovered the fraud after receiving a message about the change of mobile number on his old phone number. He then contacted the bank to obtain details of the transaction and realised that he had been cheated.

Parmar told the police that he had neither received any OTP nor disclosed his credit card password to anyone. He said he was unaware of how the fraud had been carried out.