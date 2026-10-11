Indore IDA Seeks Private Firm To Manage ₹30 Crore Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Invites Tenders | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) plans to hand over the operation and maintenance of the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Rajendra Nagar to a private firm, despite spending over Rs 30 crore on its construction. The authority has been operating the facility itself for the past two years.

Built on nearly one lakh square feet of land under Scheme No. 97, the auditorium seats over 1,200 people. Equipped with air-conditioning and a modern sound system, the facility also has a stage spanning about 2,100 square feet.

The auditorium is currently booked about 10 days a month, with the IDA charging about Rs 1.5 lakh per day for an event.

However, electricity expenses alone reportedly amount to around Rs 50,000 per event. The authority also handles cleaning, maintenance and other operational responsibilities.

The IDA has now invited tenders to transfer the facility's operation, maintenance, management and other commercial activities to a private operator.

The move is part of a broader effort to outsource the management of infrastructure developed by the authority.

The authority has fixed earnest money of Rs 3 lakh for the tender process and invited bids through the online e-procurement system. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Oct 23 at the IDA office, while Nov 4 is the last date for online submission of tenders.

The IDA has also initiated similar tender processes for other public facilities, including the international swimming pool, stadium and other infrastructure projects.