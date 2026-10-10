India VS West Indies T20 | Holkar Braces For T20 Showdown As Team India, West Indies Land In Indore |

India VS West Indies T20: The festive fervour of Navratri is set to blend with the excitement of international cricket as Indore welcomes Team India and the West Indies for the third T20 International at the iconic Holkar Stadium.

With the city immersed in the colours of the nine-day festival, the arrival of the two teams has given cricket enthusiasts another reason to celebrate.

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The Holkar Stadium, known for its passionate cricket-loving crowd and vibrant match-day atmosphere, is preparing to host the high-profile contest. The arrival of both teams has heightened anticipation, with the spotlight now firmly on preparations for the crucial T20 clash.

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Security Arrangements Tightened

However, the build-up to the match is unfolding against the backdrop of protests in New Delhi and other parts of the country by the CJP and other opposition political parties. With demonstrations drawing attention beyond the cricketing arena, security arrangements at the stadium and in surrounding areas have been strengthened ahead of the international fixture.

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Security agencies and local authorities are expected to maintain heightened vigilance to ensure the smooth conduct of the match and the safety of players, officials and spectators. Arrangements around the stadium are also under greater scrutiny, with crowd management and access control remaining key priorities.

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With Garba beats and cheers for every boundary, Indore's festive spirit has found another reason to shine.