India VS West Indies T20: Teams to Arrive in Indore Today, Holkar Stadium Gears Up For Sunday Clash

India vs West Indies T20: Teams to Arrive in Indore Today, Holkar Stadium Ready for Sunday’s Clash |

Preparations are in the final stage in Indore ahead of the India vs West Indies T20 match scheduled for October 11 at Holkar Stadium. Both teams are expected to arrive in the city by chartered flights at around 2:40 pm on Saturday, October 10, with arrangements in place for their travel, accommodation and security.

The team's arrival in Indore will be followed by the players heading directly to the Radisson Hotel, where the Indian team will stay. The West Indies team will be accommodated at the Marriott Hotel. Routes between the airport, hotels and stadium have been designated to manage player movement.

Security Arrangements in Place Ahead of the Match

Security arrangements are being made around the teams’ hotels and the stadium. Players will travel from the airport via Super Corridor and MR-10, while AB Road will be used for travel to the stadium for practice.

Authorities are also focusing on crowd movement and entry arrangements at Holkar Stadium. CCTV cameras, turnstiles and facial recognition technology are among the security measures reported for the event, although the final operational protocols require confirmation from the relevant authorities.

Special Practice Pitches Prepared at Holkar Stadium

As part of the final Holkar Stadium pitch preparation, two practice pitches have been set up outside the stadium at the Amay Khurasiya Academy for batting practice. These have been prepared to provide conditions similar to those at the main ground.

Two additional pitches have been arranged inside the stadium for bowlers to practise. Neither team has a mandatory official practice session scheduled, leaving the decision to train to the players and team management.

Efforts are also being made to reduce the impact of dew during the evening match. Holkar Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface, and the conditions in the second innings could be important for both teams.

Nitin Menon Among Those Assigned Match Duties

Although no player from Indore is part of the Indian squad announced for the match, the city will have a role in the match's technical operations. International umpire Nitin Menon, who is from Indore, has been assigned third-umpire duties for the India-West Indies T20 series.

Four other representatives of Madhya Pradesh will also handle key responsibilities. Jayant Wankhede and Mayank Thanwar have been appointed scorers, Amit Parkhe will manage the media box, and Gwalior's Sunil Gupta will handle duties related to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Cricket Fever Builds in Indore

Excitement is growing ahead of Sunday's India vs West Indies match. Shops selling Team India jerseys, T-shirts and caps have been set up outside Holkar Stadium, with cricket fans visiting to buy merchandise.

With a seating capacity of around 30,000, Holkar Stadium in Indore is preparing to host another international fixture. Attention will now turn to the teams' arrival, their training plans and the playing conditions ahead of the October 11 T20 clash.

India’s 15-Member Squad for the T20 Match

India’s announced squad for the India vs West Indies T20 match includes 15 players: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Holkar Stadium Has Witnessed Several Cricket Records

The Holkar Stadium in Indore has a history of high-scoring matches. In December 2011, Virender Sehwag scored 219 runs against the West Indies in an ODI at the venue, recording the second double century in ODI cricket at the time. Rohit Sharma later set the ODI record for the highest individual score with his 264-run innings.

The stadium hosted its first IPL match on May 13, 2011. In 2017, Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, included the venue among their home grounds.