Nana Patekar Death: Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Gets Emotional Recalling Friendship With Veteran Actor, Says 'He Was A Wonderful Person' | Video

Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Gets Emotional Recalling Friendship With Nana Patekar | Cricket Insight with Basit Ali/YouTube

The demise of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has left fans and members of the film industry mourning the loss of one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable performers. Among those remembering the late actor is former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, who has recalled his long-standing friendship with Patekar and the emotional support he received from him during difficult moments in his life.

Basit reflected on their friendship, which began in 1994. The former Pakistan batter revealed that their bond continued for years, with the two regularly speaking over the phone once or twice a month. Despite coming from different professional backgrounds and countries, they maintained a close personal connection.

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Basit Ali Gets Emotional Recalling Friendship With Nana Patekar

Recalling Patekar’s kindness, Basit spoke about how the actor stood by him after the death of his mother. According to the former cricketer, Patekar had been concerned about his family’s well-being and regularly checked on his mother when she was hospitalised. After her death, the actor encouraged Basit to look after himself, a gesture that left a lasting impression on him.

Basit also revealed that Patekar continued to enquire about his health after he underwent heart treatment. The actor’s concern extended beyond occasional conversations, reflecting a friendship in which he remained attentive to the challenges faced by the people close to him. Basit’s recollections offered a glimpse into the personal side of Patekar, away from his celebrated career on screen.

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Describing the late actor’s personality, Basit remembered him as a genuinely caring individual. “He was a wonderful human being,” the former Pakistan cricketer said, paying tribute to the actor whose kindness had made a deep impact on his life.

Patekar died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry and beyond, with admirers remembering not only his powerful performances but also the personal relationships he built over the years. Basit’s emotional recollection highlighted how Patekar’s influence extended beyond cinema, touching lives across borders through friendship, compassion and support.