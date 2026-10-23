'Isse Kehte Hai Ladki Patana': Delhi-Based Creator Amir Shokeen's Another Video Of Harassing Female Jewellery Store Staffer Surfaces

Amir Shokeen, a Delhi-based content creator, was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a video showing him allegedly harassing a boy from Tripura and using racial slurs against him went viral on social media. His arrest came amid widespread outrage, with social media users and politicians demanding action against him.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing controversy, several old videos allegedly featuring the accused have resurfaced on social media. Users have accused Shokeen of harassing people to generate content and garner views.

Old video from jewellery showroom resurfaces

In one such viral video, Shokeen can be seen interacting with a woman salesperson at a jewellery showroom. The video carries the caption, "Iss kehte h real prank, ladki ptana" (This is what they call a real prank: wooing a girl).

Sharing the video on X, user Jitendra Pratap Singh alleged that Shokeen had publicly harassed a woman working at the showroom without her consent.

"Is he part of 'Love Jihad'?" Singh wrote, adding that the woman appeared uncomfortable and tried to hide her face while Shokeen made double-meaning remarks. He further alleged that the woman may have been unable to object because she feared losing her job.

Social media user alleges harassment

"This is not content, but sexual harassment," Singh wrote, claiming that Shokeen had engaged in similar behaviour previously.

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In the video, Shokeen can be heard telling the woman, "Dekho bura mat manana, poore staff mein sabse sundar aap hi ho... aapne ek glass pani bhi nahi puchha. Aapko mera welcome karna chahiye tha" (Don't take this the wrong way, you are the prettiest among the entire staff... you didn't even offer me a glass of water. You should have welcomed me).

Police question Shokeen after arrest

Earlier today, Shokeen was questioned by the North East Assistance Team at Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi. Following the questioning, police were expected to conduct his medical examination before producing him before the Tis Hazari Court. Police were also expected to seek his remand for further questioning in connection with the case.