Delhi Content Creator Amir Shokeen Arrested Over Racial Abuse Of Tripura Youth - VIDEO

Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation in a viral social media video, news agency PTI reported.

A case was registered against Shokeen at Sadar Bazaar police station in Delhi after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took cognisance of the controversy and called for action against the alleged abuse.

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The accused, identified as Amir Shokeen in police-related reports, hails from Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area. North District DCP Niharika Bhatt formed multiple teams to trace and apprehend him.

Viral video sparks widespread outrage

The arrest comes amid widespread outrage over a video allegedly showing Shokeen making racial remarks against an indigenous youth from Tripura, repeatedly referring to him as “Chinese” and using derogatory language. The clip also allegedly showed inappropriate physical contact.

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Following the backlash, Shokeen posted an apology video on Instagram, claiming the interaction was scripted for humour and that he had no intention of insulting the youth or the people of Tripura. He said the individual featured in the clip was known to him and sought forgiveness from those hurt by the video.

Youth Tipra Federation files complaint

The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) also lodged a complaint with the New Capital Complex police station in Agartala on October 21, seeking legal action against Shokeen. The organisation accused him of cyberbullying, racial harassment, hate speech and defamation, and urged authorities to coordinate with Delhi Police.

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Political leaders condemn alleged racial abuse

Rijiju condemned the alleged racial abuse and said those responsible would face consequences. Tripura Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury also demanded an apology to the people of Tripura and the Tiprasa community.