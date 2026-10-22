Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Alleged Racial Remarks Against Tripura Youth After Outrage: ‘I Seek Forgiveness With Folded Hands’ |

Content creator Amir Shokeen apologised after facing widespread backlash over a viral video allegedly showing him making racial remarks and using offensive language against an indigenous youth from Tripura. In an apology video posted on Instagram, Shokeen claimed the controversial interaction was scripted for humour and said he had no intention of hurting or insulting anyone.

“I seek forgiveness with folded hands from those who are hurt,” Shokeen said in the video, as he appealed for forgiveness. He also apologised specifically to the people of Tripura, stressing that he did not intend to defame the state or its residents.

Shokeen Says, 'Youth In Clip Was Known To Him, Video Made For Fun'

Shokeen said he had indeed made a video involving a person from Tripura but claimed he did not even know where the state was located. He maintained that the youth was known to him and described the clip as scripted content. Identifying himself as a creator of humorous videos, he said he never intended to offend anyone and called for mutual respect and brotherhood.

The apology comes amid growing outrage over the original video, which circulated widely on social media on Tuesday evening. The clip allegedly showed Shokeen directing racial insults at the young man, repeatedly referring to him as 'Chinese' and using a derogatory term for Tripura. The interaction also allegedly involved inappropriate physical contact.|

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Youth Tipra Federation Files Complaint Against Shokeen

The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) has lodged a formal complaint with the Officer-in-Charge of New Capital Complex Police Station in Agartala, seeking legal action against Shokeen. In its complaint dated October 21, 2026, the organisation accused him of cyberbullying, racial harassment, hate speech and defamation.

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According to the complaint, the video was uploaded on September 19, 2026, through the Instagram handle @amirshokeen. The federation alleged that the content humiliated the individual youth and insulted the people of Tripura and the wider Northeast region.

The YTF has urged police to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000. It has also sought coordination between cybercrime authorities and the Delhi Police for further investigation, warning that racial abuse cannot be justified as humour or social media entertainment.

Kiran Rijiju Condemns Viral Video, Demands Action

The controversy has drawn political condemnation as well. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the alleged abuse and warned that the Delhi and Tripura police would take action against those responsible.

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In a post on X, Rijiju acknowledged that there had been a delay in filing an official complaint but said the accused would face consequences. He also cautioned that remaining silent in the face of such behaviour contributed to the spread of hatred in society.

Jitendra Chaudhury, Leader of the Opposition in Tripura and CPI(M) state secretary, also demanded an immediate apology to the people of Tripura and the Tiprasa community, stressing the seriousness of the allegations.