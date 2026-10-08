Racist, Derogatory Comments Flood Social Media Post As India Formally Bids To Host 2036 Olympics | X

India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games has triggered a strong reaction on social media. After a post reported that India had formally moved ahead with its bid, several users posted racist and derogatory comments targeting India and Indians. The post was flooded with the comments also AI images showing the swimmers in unclean rivers and the medals podium in a pile of garbage.

The post was shared by BRICS News and it highlighted India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics. India is among the seven countries currently in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Games. The other countries in the race are Germany, Qatar, Hungary, Turkiye, South Africa and South Korea.

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While several users claimed that India has a high chance of hosting the Olympics, others turned abusive and derogatory. The users were making offensive remarks about India's cleanliness, governance, religion and other aspects of the country. Some comments also used racist stereotypes and insulting language while reacting to the Olympic bid.

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Some comments targeted India's cleanliness and infrastructure. One user wrote, "It's gonna take them 2036 years just to clean it," while another made a derogatory reference to India as a "shithole." Another comment mocked India's water bodies, saying, "India doesn't have a single body of water outdoors you could safely swim in."

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Other users questioned India's ability to host the Olympics and made insulting remarks about the country. One post said, "Olympics should never be hosted by India," while another comment criticised the use of public money and claimed that hosting the Games would be a waste of taxpayers' money.

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One of the posts also shared an edited image comparing India and Qatar and made allegations about money and corruption in the Olympic bidding process. However, such claims made by individual social media users are not evidence of wrongdoing in the IOC's current host-selection process.

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India's bid is currently in the formal selection process. The bids will be assessed on factors including venues, athlete experience, funding, public and political support, Games delivery and long-term legacy. The final host is expected to be selected in 2029.