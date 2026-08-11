Thiruvananthapuram’s Historic G.V. Raja Stadium May Get ₹100-Crore Makeover Ahead of India’s 2036 Olympic Bid |

Thiruvananthapuram: The historic G.V. Raja Stadium in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, could be headed for a Rs 100-crore makeover to bring it up to international standards and make it capable of hosting Olympic events, with Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, taking the initiative forward after discussions with the top brass of Kerala University.

Speaking to IANS, Gopi said an interaction with the university authorities had been held and that steps would now be taken to give shape to the proposed major revamp of the stadium, which is owned and operated by Kerala University.

Gopi, a long-time resident of Thiruvananthapuram, visited the stadium along with Kerala University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, and R.S. Sasikumar, Finance member of the University Syndicate, was also present at the meeting.

“Gopi pointed out that the Centre will be in a position to spare Rs 100 crore to revamp the G.V. Raja Stadium and make it fit for the Olympics, for which India has expressed its desire. Kerala University will soon prepare a master plan for a massive revamp of the stadium. With Gopi also very positive, we are expecting that this stadium will be converted into a world-class sporting centre,” Sasikumar told IANS.

The proposed makeover comes against the backdrop of India’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

India has formally submitted a Letter of Intent to host the games, with Ahmedabad proposed as the main host city.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to select the host in mid-2029.

The G.V. Raja Stadium, however, would potentially give Thiruvananthapuram a major international athletics venue.

The stadium, which has hosted an international ODI in the past, has suffered years of neglect, leaving its synthetic track and other facilities in a badly deteriorated condition.

The university is expected to prepare a detailed project report and master plan as the next step.

The development also assumes significance as the stadium, built in 1937 as part of the erstwhile University of Travancore, approaches nine decades of existence.

The G.V. Raja Stadium is named after Colonel Godavarma Raja, widely regarded as a pioneer of Kerala’s sporting movement.

A member of the Travancore royal family and founding president of the Kerala Sports Council, he played a major role in popularising athletics, cricket and football in the State and was also associated with the early development of Thiruvananthapuram’s airport and tourism sector.

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