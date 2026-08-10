'Laugh... But Love The Effort': PV Sindhu REACTS To 'Monkey Whisperers' At BWF World Championships 2026 VIDEO | X

New Delhi, August 10: Indian badminton star PV Sindhu reacted to the unique preparations being made to keep monkeys away from the venue of the BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi. Sindhu said that she loved the effort while reacting to a video of the man mimicking langur sounds to keep the monkeys away from the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Three men have been trained to imitate langur calls at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. The idea is to keep rhesus macaques away, as monkeys are known to stay away from langurs.

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Reacting to the bizarre and unusual solution, Sindhu said, "You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort."

In a post on X, Sindhu also praised the people working behind the scenes to prepare Delhi for the major badminton event.

"So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world," she wrote.

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Sindhu added that while the solutions may be "uniquely Indian", they also reflect the country's warmth, spirit and hospitality.

"Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!" she added.

Why Are 'Monkey Whisperers' Being Used?

The unusual and important measure comes after a monkey entered the venue during the India Open earlier this year.

The incident became one of the talking points of the tournament and led organisers to look at ways to prevent a repeat during the World Championships.

The three men will use a mixture of langur-like grunts and hoots to discourage rhesus macaques from coming near the stadium.

The BWF World Championships will be held in Delhi from August 17 to 23, with the world's top badminton players taking part.

With the tournament approaching, organisers are working on several aspects of the venue to ensure a smooth event.

For Sindhu, the monkey-control plan may be something to laugh about, but she believes the effort behind it deserves appreciation.