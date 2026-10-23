Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Ritik Operated As Sleeper Cell, Allegedly Posed As Rapido Rider To Recce Celebrity Neighbourhoods In Mumbai, Say Report

Tiger Shroff Firing Case | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Police are investigating whether Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, one of the accused arrested in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, allegedly operated as a sleeper cell member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mumbai for over a year, according to reports.

Kurmi Recced Celebrity Homes In Mumbai Before Attack

According to a News18 report, cops suspect that Kurmi used his work as a delivery agent and bike-taxi rider to move around the city without attracting attention, conduct reconnaissance in upscale neighbourhoods where Bollywood celebrities reside and share videos of these locations with gang members. According to the report quoting sources, he allegedly posed as a Rapido rider to avoid suspicion while travelling across Mumbai.

The Crime Branch is also examining Kurmi’s movements, accommodation and local connections during his alleged stay in the city. Before moving into a rented accommodation in Andheri East, he had reportedly spent several months in Juhu and Goregaon.

During his stay in Juhu, Kurmi allegedly obtained an Aadhaar card using a local address to establish a presence in Mumbai and avoid attracting suspicion. Cops also suspect that he received money from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to meet his expenses and maintain his stay in the city. These allegations are being investigated by the police.

Kurmi Among 3 Held For Shooting

Kurmi, who hails from Bihar’s Begusarai district, was among three accused remanded in police custody until October 31 on Wednesday. The other two were Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana, and Phool Singh, also from Haryana.

The case took another turn when the Mumbai Police Crime Branch informed the Esplanade Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that Anil Pandit, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing in a social media post, was a wanted accused in the case.

Police alleged that the attack was carried out at Pandit’s behest. Pandit, 32, is suspected of being associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is believed to be operating from the United States, according to the police investigation.

Meanwhile, the police secured custody of four other arrested accused, Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, both from Sonipat in Haryana, and Radha, 23 and Babita, 23, both from Uttar Pradesh. The court remanded them to police custody until October 26.

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