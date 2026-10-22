 Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Shows Accused Leaving Andheri Hotel 3 Hours Before Juhu Attack | VIDEO
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Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Shows Accused Leaving Andheri Hotel 3 Hours Before Juhu Attack | VIDEO

CCTV footage from RR Residency in Andheri East reportedly shows three accused leaving the hotel around 4.12 pm on October 18, about three hours before the firing incident in Juhu. One allegedly carried a blue bag containing a pistol, while two others left on a Pulsar motorcycle. Their stay in Room No. 201 is now part of the investigation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Shows Accused Leaving Andheri Hotel 3 Hours Before Juhu Attack | VIDEO
RR Residency in Andheri East, where the accused reportedly stayed before the firing incident in Juhu on October 18 | File Photo

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: CCTV footage from RR Residency in Andheri East shows the accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff leaving the hotel about three hours before the attack in Juhu on October 18.

The footage, recorded between 4.12 pm and 4.13 pm, shows one of the accused leaving the hotel with a blue bag allegedly containing a pistol. Shortly afterwards, two other accused are seen leaving on a Pulsar motorcycle.

According to the information available, the three men left the hotel in the Chakala area of Andheri East and headed towards a football ground in Juhu, where the firing took place at around 7 pm the same day.

Accused Stayed In Room No. 201

The accused had stayed in Room No. 201, which was reportedly booked under the names Ankit and Mandeep Nain. However, the two men were allegedly identified as shooters Phool Singh and Rehan.

The accused men had allegedly submitted fake Aadhaar cards to the hotel.

They reportedly kept to themselves during their stay and usually went outside to eat.

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CCTV Footage May Provide Investigative Clues

The hotel is located around eight kilometres from the spot where the firing took place. The CCTV footage could provide investigators with important clues about the accused's movements in the hours leading up to the attack.

Their stay at this hotel has now become an important part of the investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case.

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