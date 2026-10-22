Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Practised Shooting Near Mumbai, Gun Misfired In Andheri Hotel Room, Says Report | File pic

Mumbai: The accused in the firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff’s residence in Mumbai allegedly practised shooting at a location near the city before the attack, with one suspect firing two rounds and another firing one, Mumbai Police sources said, according to reports.

Investigators have also found that the firearm allegedly misfired while being tested inside a hotel room in Andheri, with a bullet hitting the bed. During interrogation, the accused reportedly identified the spot where they had tested the weapon, reported IANS. Police are now investigating the location and the preparations allegedly made before the firing incident on October 18.

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3 Accused Sent To Police Custody Until October 31

Meanwhile, three accused persons arrested in the case were produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Wednesday. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence, the court remanded Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan Ansari to police custody until October 31.

The three men were brought from Kota in Rajasthan to Mumbai at around 3 am on Wednesday and underwent medical examinations before being presented in court. The investigating officer and prosecution sought their custody, arguing that further interrogation was necessary to establish their individual roles and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the firing.

During the hearing, police informed the court that five more people had been arrested in Haryana and Delhi in connection with the case. The group comprises three men and two women, who were being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, the prosecution reportedly told the court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roushan said two of the newly arrested male accused allegedly travelled to Amritsar to collect firearms before transporting them to Mumbai by train. Two women were allegedly used as couriers to bring the weapons to the city and hand them over to the shooters who carried out the October 18 firing. The third male accused allegedly provided logistical support to the shooters, the police official said.

Police Look For Missing Weapons & Evidence

Cops also told the court that the firearms allegedly used in the attack had not yet been recovered. Police further alleged that the accused had destroyed mobile phones used in connection with the offence. The prosecution sought additional time to establish how the devices were disposed of and recover evidence that could help determine the sequence of events.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining the alleged weapon supply chain, the suspects’ movements before the shooting and the preparations made for the attack. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established in court.

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