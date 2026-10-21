Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Adds Organised Crime Charge; Accused Allegedly Surveyed Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor And Aamir Khan's Homes |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has added Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to organised crime, to the case involving the October 18 firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu. The development raises the possibility of invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), subject to the findings of the investigation and fulfilment of the legal requirements. Hriitik, Rehan and Phool Singh, the three accused, had also allegedly conducted reconnaissance of actor Ranbir kapoor’s residence in Khar, as well as the residences of actors Salman Khan in Bandra and Aamir Khan in Khar.

Women Allegedly Used As Couriers

In a significant revelation, investigators suspect that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang used women to transport firearms to Mumbai, allegedly marking the first time the gang has employed female couriers for weapons supply in this case. The three accused arrested from Kota in Rajasthan — Rehan alias Sukka, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan and Phool Singh — were remanded to police custody until October 31 by the Esplanade court on Wednesday. Investigators are probing the alleged weapons supply network, the conspiracy behind the firing and the possible involvement of other persons.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Raj Tilak Roshan said the investigation had revealed an alleged network involved in procuring firearms, transporting them to Mumbai and providing logistical support to the shooters. According to Roshan, Sumit and Kunal of the newly arrested male accused had travelled to Amritsar in Punjab to procure the weapons. The firearms were subsequently handed over to Babita and Radha, who allegedly transported them to Mumbai by train and delivered them to the three shooters.

Ankit's Alleged Role Investigated

He said the Eighth accused Ankit, arrested from Sonipat on Wednesday, had allegedly stayed with the three shooters in Mumbai and provided logistical assistance in the run-up to the attack. Police said technical analysis conducted during the investigation helped them identify the alleged weapons supply network and trace the additional accused.

"Following three arrests, further investigation revealed the involvement of five more accused. With these arrests, a total of eight people have been apprehended in the case so far," he said.

Fresh details have emerged about the identities, backgrounds and alleged roles of the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

4. Kunal, 21 — Sonipat, Haryana

Kunal studied up to Class 10 and was reportedly in contact with co-accused Sumit. His girlfriend, Radha, has also been arrested in the case.

6. Sumit, 19 — Sonipat, Haryana

Sumit studied up to Class 8 and previously worked at a clothing shop.

7. Radha Sunil Verma, 29 — Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh

Radha studied up to Class 8 and is reportedly in a relationship with Kunal, another accused in the case.

8. Babita Raj Ramjatan Rao, 24 — Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Babita has completed Class 12 and is reportedly engaged in electrical wiring-related work.

9. Ankit Rajesh Khatak, 18 — Sonipat, Haryana

Ankit studied up to Class 12. He is suspected of having stayed in Mumbai with the main accused for around 20 days before the incident and allegedly conducting reconnaissance during that period.

10. Sameer, 20 — Sonipat, Haryana

Sameer was reportedly in contact with the main accused in the case. The police are investigating the alleged roles of the accused, their interconnections and their involvement in the conspiracy behind the firing. Their individual roles and the allegations against them remain subject to verification through the ongoing investigation and official police statements.

The five newly arrested accused, comprising three men Sumit, Kunal, Ankit from Haryana and two women Babita and Radha Uttar Pradesh, are being brought to Mumbai, where they will be produced before a court for police custody, Roshan added. Meanwhile, the three accused arrested earlier — Rehan alias Sukka, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan and Phool Singh — were produced before the Esplanade court on Wednesday after being brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan.

The Crime Branch sought 14 days of police custody, submitting that the firearms allegedly used in the attack were yet to be recovered and that further interrogation was necessary to establish the source of the weapons, identify other conspirators and determine the motive behind the firing. Police also told the court that the accused had allegedly destroyed two mobile phones used in connection with the crime.

However, advocates Ajinkya Mirgal, Sachin Zalte Patil and Satyavrat Joshi, representing Rehan, Ritik and Phool Singh, respectively, opposed the remand application, arguing that prolonged custodial interrogation was unnecessary.

Mirgal contended that investigators had already been granted 48 hours of transit remand to bring the accused from Rajasthan to Mumbai. He alleged that police had kept the accused overnight at railway quarters and interrogated them instead of proceeding directly to Mumbai.

"Transit remand is granted only for travelling, not for interrogation," Mirgal said, alleging that investigators had questioned the accused during the transit period without obtaining separate police custody for that purpose.

He also questioned the need for further custody, arguing that investigators had already made substantial progress in the case, including identifying and arresting other alleged members of the conspiracy.

Zalte Patil said the police had sought custody to recover the pistols, trace their source and investigate whether the accused had links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or Anil Pandit, whose name had surfaced in connection with a purported audio clip.

He argued that the alleged gang connection remained under investigation and that no conclusion could be drawn solely from a video clip purportedly linking the accused to the gang.

Joshi, representing Phool Singh, argued that the police did not require custodial interrogation to obtain call detail records (CDRs) or mobile location data, as these could be secured directly from telecom service providers.

"CDRs are electronic evidence, and the records can be obtained from mobile companies. Police custody of the accused is not required for this," Joshi said. He also described the demand for 14 days of custody as excessive, arguing that investigators had already had access to the accused during the 48-hour transit period.

Asked about the purported audio or video clip allegedly linking the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to the firing, Joshi declined to disclose the defence's position, saying its authenticity and contents were yet to be investigated.

"It is a very premature stage to arrive at any conclusion," he said, adding that the matter was sub judice. After hearing the submissions, the court remanded all three accused to police custody until October 31, when they will be produced again.

Police sources said the accused had also allegedly conducted reconnaissance of Bollywood actor Ranbir kapoor’s residence in Khar. The residence of actor Aamir Khan in Khar was also allegedly surveyed, in addition to the security-related reconnaissance linked to Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, five more accused have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight. The newly arrested accused include Kunal, 21, Sumit, 19, Radha, Babita and Ankit. Four of them were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell, while Ankit was apprehended in Haryana with the assistance of the local police. They are expected to be produced before the Esplanade court after being brought to Mumbai.

Women allegedly transported pistol to Mumbai

According to the investigation, Kunal, who had recently been released on bail, was allegedly introduced to Anil Pandit by a friend from Harsana village. The two reportedly communicated through an encrypted application.

On Pandit’s alleged instructions, Kunal travelled to Amritsar in Punjab and procured a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition. He subsequently allegedly persuaded Radha, with whom he was in a relationship, to transport the weapon to Mumbai.

On October 15, Kunal reportedly accompanied Radha and Babita to New Delhi railway station. The pistol was allegedly concealed in Radha’s bag, while Kunal remained in contact with them through an encrypted application and relayed instructions from Pandit.

The two women arrived at Dadar on October 17 and checked into a hotel. According to the investigation, Phool Singh collected the bag containing the weapon from them near the hotel at around 11 am.

The firearm was allegedly handed over to the three shooters, who carried out the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car on October 18.

After the incident, Radha and Babita reportedly boarded the Dadar–Haridwar Express for Delhi. They were apprehended at New Delhi railway station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat, Haryana.

Ankit allegedly provided logistical support

Investigators suspect that Ankit, who was arrested in Haryana, had remained in contact with Pandit and provided financial and logistical assistance to the alleged shooters. He is also suspected of having stayed with the three accused in Mumbai for around 20 days before the firing and conducting reconnaissance.

Police are examining the alleged links between the accused, their communication records and the financial transactions connected to the conspiracy.

₹2 lakh allegedly promised to shooters

According to investigators, Anil Pandit had allegedly promised the three shooters ₹2 lakh to carry out the attack. The accused had reportedly received partial payments of ₹35,000 and ₹55,000, respectively, as part of the alleged arrangement. The exact payment trail and the roles of the individual accused are being investigated.

Police seek recovery of firearms and mobile phones

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, the Crime Branch sought 14 days of police custody for Rehan, Ritik and Phool Singh, stating that the firearms allegedly used in the attack had not yet been recovered. Police also informed the court that two mobile phones allegedly used in connection with the crime had been destroyed.

The defence opposed the demand for extended custody, arguing that the accused had already been interrogated during their transit from Rajasthan to Mumbai. The lawyers also questioned the necessity of custodial interrogation to obtain call detail records and mobile location data.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the three accused to police custody until October 31.

The case was initially registered at Juhu police station under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the BNS and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell is conducting further investigations into the alleged conspiracy, the source of the firearms and the suspected links to organised crime.

Weapons were allegedly supplied in Amritsar using the “dead letter box” method, wherein firearms are placed inside a defunct postal letterbox and retrieved by the recipient. This method ensures that the weapon is transferred indirectly, without the supplier and recipient meeting in person.

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